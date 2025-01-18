Diallo's magical hat-trick
Ivorian striker Amad Diallo scored a hat-trick in the last 12 minutes of the match, saving the team from crisis.
Against the league's bottom team Southampton, Manchester United fell behind with an opening goal until the 37th minute of the second half.
Just when it seemed they were going to lose, Diallo unleashed a fantastic individual skill to score the equalizer.
The 22-year-old striker's performance was just beginning.
In the 45th minute of the second half, he received a brilliant pass from Eriksen and succeeded in scoring the turnaround goal.
He enjoyed the joy of the moment with the home crowd at Old Trafford.
Diallo completed his hat-trick by intercepting the ball with incredible speed during stoppage time.
All of this was the magic of Diallo, accomplished in just 12 minutes.
