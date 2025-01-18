News 9

Brothers in speed skating

[Anchor]

Koreans living abroad are also participating in the Winter Sports Festival.

Two brothers who have grown into speed skating athletes without the guidance of a professional coach while attending prestigious universities in the United States and Japan are drawing attention.

Reporter Lee Mu-hyung met with the brothers, Heo Woo-hyuk and Heo Jun-won, who visit Korea every year because they miss their homeland.

[Report]

The brothers are closely observing the rink with sharp eyes.

Heo Woo-hyuk and Heo Jun-won have crossed over from Japan to participate in the Winter Sports Festival.

They left Korea with their parents over ten years ago, but they return to the rink filled with childhood memories every winter.

[Heo Woo-hyuk/Older Brother: "(What place do you rank in Japan?) Among college students in Japan, I usually rank 1st or 2nd. (1st or 2nd place?)"]

Living abroad from an early age has not been easy.

The nearest rink from their home in Japan is 300 km away, and even that is often hard to access due to local rivalries.

[Heo Woo-hyuk/Older Brother: "At first, there was no coach, so I naturally relied a lot on my younger brother."]

[Heo Jun-won/Younger Brother: "I think I continued skating because I really liked having fun together."]

After hearing the brothers' story, Japan's Kato Joji, who competed for a gold medal with Mo Tae-bum at the Vancouver Olympics, has been serving as their special coach for the past three years.

[Heo Jun-won/Younger Brother: "I could hear Joji's voice..."]

[Kato Joji: "Go all the way!"]

The brothers, who have grown alongside skating, are facing another new challenge.

Last year, the younger brother Jun-won entered Cornell University and left for the U.S. for his studies, while the older brother Woo-hyuk, who won a medal at this Winter Sports Festival, plans to return to Korea after graduating from Osaka University to challenge for the national team.

[Heo Jun-won/Younger Brother: "I plan to balance studying and skating just like I am now."]

[Heo Woo-hyuk/Older Brother: "(As a professional athlete) I want to take on the challenge. I have a desire to pursue what I love to the end, even if it is difficult."]

This is KBS News, Lee Mu-hyung.

