Ahn Se-young advances to semifinals

동영상 고정 취소

Badminton star Ahn Se-young achieved a perfect victory against world-ranked 13th player Yeo Jia-min in the quarterfinals of the India Open in just 36 minutes.



Ahn Se-young faced Yeo Jia-min once again, just like a year ago in the quarterfinals of the India Open.



Last time, she unfortunately had to withdraw due to injury, but this time she proved her superiority from the first set with her light movements.



She overwhelmed her opponent with strong smashes that left Yeo Jia-min unable to move, winning the first game by a perfect score difference of 10 points.



In the following second set, Ahn Se-young's signature solid defense forced her opponent into mistakes.



Completing the match perfectly in just 36 minutes across both sets, Ahn Se-young continues her smooth journey towards winning international tournaments for the second consecutive week, following the Malaysia Open.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!