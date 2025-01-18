News 9

Ahn Se-young advances to semifinals

Badminton star Ahn Se-young achieved a perfect victory against world-ranked 13th player Yeo Jia-min in the quarterfinals of the India Open in just 36 minutes.

Ahn Se-young faced Yeo Jia-min once again, just like a year ago in the quarterfinals of the India Open.

Last time, she unfortunately had to withdraw due to injury, but this time she proved her superiority from the first set with her light movements.

She overwhelmed her opponent with strong smashes that left Yeo Jia-min unable to move, winning the first game by a perfect score difference of 10 points.

In the following second set, Ahn Se-young's signature solid defense forced her opponent into mistakes.

Completing the match perfectly in just 36 minutes across both sets, Ahn Se-young continues her smooth journey towards winning international tournaments for the second consecutive week, following the Malaysia Open.

