Yoon returned to detention center
After completing the hearing, President Yoon is returning to the Seoul Detention Center to await the results.
He is heading to the Seoul Detention Center.
Reporter Kim Bo-dam! What is the situation around the detention center right now?
[Report]
Yes, this place, which was once crowded with supporters of President Yoon Suk Yeol holding rallies, currently appears somewhat quiet.
The transport vehicle carrying President Yoon, after completing his detention hearing, returned to the Seoul Detention Center around 8 PM.
It arrived about 30 minutes after leaving the court.
As the transport vehicle entered the detention center, supporters of President Yoon waved the national flag to welcome him.
Behind the detention center, participants from progressive groups gathered to shout for the arrest of President Yoon Suk Yeol.
The police have set up barricades to prevent clashes and have secured space between the two gatherings.
After the hearing, President Yoon is waiting in the suspect waiting room at the Seoul Detention Center, awaiting the court's decision.
There is a possibility that President Yoon may watch media coverage of his arrest warrant hearing on the TV inside the waiting room.
The results of the hearing are likely to be announced as early as tonight (Jan. 18), and the police are remaining vigilant as there is a possibility that more supporters of President Yoon may gather.
This has been Kim Bo-dam reporting from the Seoul Detention Center for KBS News.
