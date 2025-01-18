Yoon attends court hearing

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Yoon Suk Yeol made a surprise appearance at the arrest warrant hearing today (Jan. 18).



The hearing lasted about 5 hours, and now only the court's decision remains.



First, reporter Yoon Ah-rim.



[Report]



President Yoon Suk Yeol attended the arrest hearing held at the Seoul Western District Court at 2 PM today.



President Yoon arrived at the court about 6 minutes before the start of the hearing, after departing from the Seoul Detention Center in a transport vehicle.



However, the transport vehicle went directly into the underground parking lot, and President Yoon's appearance was not made public.



The hearing was conducted by Chief Judge Cha Eun-kyung, and it concluded after about 5 hours.



Dressed in formal attire, President Yoon spoke for 40 minutes in court and presented his final position for 5 minutes just before the end of the hearing.



It is reported that the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials and President Yoon's side fiercely debated the necessity of the arrest during the hearing.



A total of 6 prosecutors, including Chief Prosecutor Cha Jeong-hyun, attended from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, while 8 lawyers, including Kim Hong-il, Yoon Gap-geun, and Seok Dong-hyun, represented President Yoon.



If the arrest warrant is issued, President Yoon will go through the formal admission process at the detention center, and if it is dismissed, he will be released immediately.



This is KBS News, Yoon Ah-rim.



