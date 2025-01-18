News 9

Yoon attends court hearing

입력 2025.01.18 (22:41)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

President Yoon Suk Yeol made a surprise appearance at the arrest warrant hearing today (Jan. 18).

The hearing lasted about 5 hours, and now only the court's decision remains.

First, reporter Yoon Ah-rim.

[Report]

President Yoon Suk Yeol attended the arrest hearing held at the Seoul Western District Court at 2 PM today.

President Yoon arrived at the court about 6 minutes before the start of the hearing, after departing from the Seoul Detention Center in a transport vehicle.

However, the transport vehicle went directly into the underground parking lot, and President Yoon's appearance was not made public.

The hearing was conducted by Chief Judge Cha Eun-kyung, and it concluded after about 5 hours.

Dressed in formal attire, President Yoon spoke for 40 minutes in court and presented his final position for 5 minutes just before the end of the hearing.

It is reported that the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials and President Yoon's side fiercely debated the necessity of the arrest during the hearing.

A total of 6 prosecutors, including Chief Prosecutor Cha Jeong-hyun, attended from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, while 8 lawyers, including Kim Hong-il, Yoon Gap-geun, and Seok Dong-hyun, represented President Yoon.

If the arrest warrant is issued, President Yoon will go through the formal admission process at the detention center, and if it is dismissed, he will be released immediately.

This is KBS News, Yoon Ah-rim.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Yoon attends court hearing
    • 입력 2025-01-18 22:41:30
    News 9
[Anchor]

President Yoon Suk Yeol made a surprise appearance at the arrest warrant hearing today (Jan. 18).

The hearing lasted about 5 hours, and now only the court's decision remains.

First, reporter Yoon Ah-rim.

[Report]

President Yoon Suk Yeol attended the arrest hearing held at the Seoul Western District Court at 2 PM today.

President Yoon arrived at the court about 6 minutes before the start of the hearing, after departing from the Seoul Detention Center in a transport vehicle.

However, the transport vehicle went directly into the underground parking lot, and President Yoon's appearance was not made public.

The hearing was conducted by Chief Judge Cha Eun-kyung, and it concluded after about 5 hours.

Dressed in formal attire, President Yoon spoke for 40 minutes in court and presented his final position for 5 minutes just before the end of the hearing.

It is reported that the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials and President Yoon's side fiercely debated the necessity of the arrest during the hearing.

A total of 6 prosecutors, including Chief Prosecutor Cha Jeong-hyun, attended from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, while 8 lawyers, including Kim Hong-il, Yoon Gap-geun, and Seok Dong-hyun, represented President Yoon.

If the arrest warrant is issued, President Yoon will go through the formal admission process at the detention center, and if it is dismissed, he will be released immediately.

This is KBS News, Yoon Ah-rim.
윤아림
윤아림 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

현직 대통령 첫 구속심사 출석…약 5시간 만에 종료

현직 대통령 첫 구속심사 출석…약 5시간 만에 종료
경찰, ‘체포영장 집행 방해’ 김성훈 차장 구속영장 신청

경찰, ‘체포영장 집행 방해’ 김성훈 차장 구속영장 신청
불출석 시사했는데…왜 전격 <br>출석했나?

불출석 시사했는데…왜 전격 출석했나?
“SOS 코리아!”…트럼프가 <br>한국 조선에 손 내민 이유?

“SOS 코리아!”…트럼프가 한국 조선에 손 내민 이유?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.