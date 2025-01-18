News 9

Yoon’s arrest warrant application

[Anchor]

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials stated in the arrest warrant application that President Yoon changed his mobile phone, raising concerns about evidence destruction and flight.

They described him as a typical confident criminal and provided detailed explanations regarding the seriousness of the crime and the risk of reoffending.

Reporter Kim Young-hoon has summarized the main points of the warrant application.

[Report]

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials noted in the arrest warrant application that President Yoon Suk Yeol changed his mobile phone and unsubscribed from Telegram, indicating concerns of evidence destruction.

Since there have been indications of President Yoon discussing martial law since March of last year, they believe that the replacement of a long-used mobile phone raises the risk of evidence disappearing.

Concerns about flight were also mentioned in the warrant application.

During the failed execution of the first arrest warrant on the 3rd, a vehicle presumed to be carrying President Yoon was captured moving to the Chief of Staff's residence, which the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials viewed as an attempt to flee.

Additionally, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials specified in the arrest warrant application aspects that judges should consider when reviewing the grounds for detention.

According to the Criminal Procedure Act, judges must consider the seriousness of the crime, the risk of reoffending, and concerns about harm to victims and important witnesses when reviewing the grounds for detention.

Looking at the public address and handwritten letter President Yoon issued after the emergency martial law, they concluded that he shows no remorse for his actions, labeling him as a "typical confident criminal with no signs of repentance."

They also noted that if the Constitutional Court dismisses the impeachment while he remains free, extreme measures such as a second declaration of emergency martial law could occur, and there could be harm to related individuals, including former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, who has been indicted on charges of important duties during a rebellion.

With these contents, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials emphasized the necessity of detaining President Yoon during today's (Jan. 18) detention review.

This is KBS News, Kim Young-hoon.

