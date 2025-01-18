News 9

If detention warrant issued

입력 2025.01.18 (23:04)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Now, let's consider the scenarios in case a warrant is issued and in case it is denied.

First, if a detention warrant is issued, President Yoon will receive a prisoner number and officially enter the detention center.

He will be investigated in custody for a maximum of 20 days, including the period of arrest.

This is reporter Lee Ho-jun.

[Report]

If a detention warrant is issued, the detention period will be a maximum of 20 days from the date of arrest.

In the case of President Yoon Suk Yeol, he was arrested on the 15th, but the time spent on the review of the legality of the arrest is excluded.

If a detention warrant is issued, the deadline for President Yoon's detention will be until February 4.

Investigative agencies, including the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, must complete their investigation within this period.

As the period of securing President Yoon's custody increases, it is expected that the investigation into the charges of insurrection will gain momentum.

However, since the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials does not have the authority to prosecute for insurrection charges, it is highly likely that the investigation will be handed over to the prosecution to conclude the investigation into President Yoon.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials stated, "The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials and the prosecution agreed to conduct the investigation for 10 days," adding, "It may change depending on the situation."

President Yoon's status will change from an arrested suspect to a detained suspect.

He will undergo a thorough physical examination like other general inmates and have his face photographed along with receiving a prisoner number.

In principle, the treatment will also change, as he will move from the waiting room for arrested suspects to a general inmate block.

He will change from the suit he was wearing to the detention uniform for pre-trial detainees.

Like former Presidents Park Geun-hye and Lee Myung-bak, it is expected that he will use a solitary confinement room similar to the previous waiting room, considering his status as president.

According to the Presidential Security Act, he may receive protection from the Security Office, but this requires consultation with correctional authorities such as the Ministry of Justice.

This is KBS News, Lee Ho-jun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • If detention warrant issued
    • 입력 2025-01-18 23:04:36
    News 9
[Anchor]

Now, let's consider the scenarios in case a warrant is issued and in case it is denied.

First, if a detention warrant is issued, President Yoon will receive a prisoner number and officially enter the detention center.

He will be investigated in custody for a maximum of 20 days, including the period of arrest.

This is reporter Lee Ho-jun.

[Report]

If a detention warrant is issued, the detention period will be a maximum of 20 days from the date of arrest.

In the case of President Yoon Suk Yeol, he was arrested on the 15th, but the time spent on the review of the legality of the arrest is excluded.

If a detention warrant is issued, the deadline for President Yoon's detention will be until February 4.

Investigative agencies, including the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, must complete their investigation within this period.

As the period of securing President Yoon's custody increases, it is expected that the investigation into the charges of insurrection will gain momentum.

However, since the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials does not have the authority to prosecute for insurrection charges, it is highly likely that the investigation will be handed over to the prosecution to conclude the investigation into President Yoon.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials stated, "The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials and the prosecution agreed to conduct the investigation for 10 days," adding, "It may change depending on the situation."

President Yoon's status will change from an arrested suspect to a detained suspect.

He will undergo a thorough physical examination like other general inmates and have his face photographed along with receiving a prisoner number.

In principle, the treatment will also change, as he will move from the waiting room for arrested suspects to a general inmate block.

He will change from the suit he was wearing to the detention uniform for pre-trial detainees.

Like former Presidents Park Geun-hye and Lee Myung-bak, it is expected that he will use a solitary confinement room similar to the previous waiting room, considering his status as president.

According to the Presidential Security Act, he may receive protection from the Security Office, but this requires consultation with correctional authorities such as the Ministry of Justice.

This is KBS News, Lee Ho-jun.
이호준
이호준 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

현직 대통령 첫 구속심사 출석…약 5시간 만에 종료

현직 대통령 첫 구속심사 출석…약 5시간 만에 종료
경찰, ‘체포영장 집행 방해’ 김성훈 차장 구속영장 신청

경찰, ‘체포영장 집행 방해’ 김성훈 차장 구속영장 신청
불출석 시사했는데…왜 전격 <br>출석했나?

불출석 시사했는데…왜 전격 출석했나?
“SOS 코리아!”…트럼프가 <br>한국 조선에 손 내민 이유?

“SOS 코리아!”…트럼프가 한국 조선에 손 내민 이유?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.