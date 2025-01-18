If detention warrant issued

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Now, let's consider the scenarios in case a warrant is issued and in case it is denied.



First, if a detention warrant is issued, President Yoon will receive a prisoner number and officially enter the detention center.



He will be investigated in custody for a maximum of 20 days, including the period of arrest.



This is reporter Lee Ho-jun.



[Report]



If a detention warrant is issued, the detention period will be a maximum of 20 days from the date of arrest.



In the case of President Yoon Suk Yeol, he was arrested on the 15th, but the time spent on the review of the legality of the arrest is excluded.



If a detention warrant is issued, the deadline for President Yoon's detention will be until February 4.



Investigative agencies, including the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, must complete their investigation within this period.



As the period of securing President Yoon's custody increases, it is expected that the investigation into the charges of insurrection will gain momentum.



However, since the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials does not have the authority to prosecute for insurrection charges, it is highly likely that the investigation will be handed over to the prosecution to conclude the investigation into President Yoon.



The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials stated, "The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials and the prosecution agreed to conduct the investigation for 10 days," adding, "It may change depending on the situation."



President Yoon's status will change from an arrested suspect to a detained suspect.



He will undergo a thorough physical examination like other general inmates and have his face photographed along with receiving a prisoner number.



In principle, the treatment will also change, as he will move from the waiting room for arrested suspects to a general inmate block.



He will change from the suit he was wearing to the detention uniform for pre-trial detainees.



Like former Presidents Park Geun-hye and Lee Myung-bak, it is expected that he will use a solitary confinement room similar to the previous waiting room, considering his status as president.



According to the Presidential Security Act, he may receive protection from the Security Office, but this requires consultation with correctional authorities such as the Ministry of Justice.



This is KBS News, Lee Ho-jun.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!