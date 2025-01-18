Yoon's hearing procedure

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Yoon sat in the central defendant's seat in court and explained the reasons and legitimacy for declaring martial law twice.



Today (Jan. 18), reporter Choi Yu-kyung reports on how the warrant review proceeded.



[Report]



President Yoon Suk Yeol appeared in court dressed in the suit he wore at the time of his arrest.



He sat alone in the central defendant's seat directly opposite Chief Judge Cha Eun-kyung.



To President Yoon's left were prosecutors from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, including Chief Prosecutor Cha Jeong-hyun.



On the right side, in the defense seat, were lawyers Kim Hong-il and Song Hae-eun, who are former prosecutors from the special investigation department.



In court, President Yoon was referred to as 'the defendant'.



He also underwent an identification inquiry to confirm his name, resident registration number, residence, and occupation.



The first to speak were the prosecutors from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.



For about 1 hour and 10 minutes, they explained the charges against President Yoon as stated in the arrest warrant and emphasized the necessity of his detention.



Following that, President Yoon's lawyers Kim Hong-il and Song Hae-eun also presented their counterarguments for 1 hour and 10 minutes.



Both sides presented PowerPoint materials they had prepared in advance.



About 2 and a half hours into the warrant review, President Yoon also took the floor.



He explained the reasons and legitimacy for declaring emergency martial law for 40 minutes.



After a brief recess, the inquiry resumed.



Chief Judge Cha posed direct questions to the prosecutors, the defense, and President Yoon, and the inquiry concluded with President Yoon's 5-minute final statement.



President Yoon's side reported that the president thoroughly explained and answered questions regarding the facts, evidence, and legal issues.



This is KBS News, Choi Yu-kyung.



