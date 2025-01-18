Insurrection or act of governance?

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Now, let's take a look at the key issues that will determine whether President Yoon Suk Yeol will be arrested.



The core issue seems to be whether the declaration of emergency martial law was an act of insurrection aimed at disrupting the constitution or a governing act by the president.



Reporter Lee Hyun-jun has more.



[Report]



The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials holds the position that the declaration of emergency martial law was an insurrection aimed at disrupting the constitution, with President Yoon Suk Yeol at its center.



They believe that the illegal martial law proclamation and the obstruction of the National Assembly's decision to lift the emergency martial law by armed martial law forces sufficiently prove the charges of insurrection.



Statements from military commanders who claim they received direct orders from President Yoon to pull out lawmakers serve as evidence for this.



On the other hand, President Yoon's side argues that the declaration of emergency martial law was a constitutional decision and an inherent act of governance.



They assert that the conditions for declaring martial law were met due to the paralysis of state affairs caused by the opposition's series of impeachments, effectively creating a national emergency.



They counter that the deployment of martial law forces to the National Assembly was for the purpose of maintaining order, and that the statements from military commanders are one-sided claims.



Given that the suspect is the sitting president, there are speculations that the court will focus more on whether the charges can be substantiated rather than on flight risk or evidence destruction.



However, a variable is that the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, which is the entity requesting the warrant, has prepared for the warrant review based on the records from the prosecution and police.



Issues raised by President Yoon's side regarding the investigative authority of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials and the jurisdiction of the court are also expected to be major points of contention.



This is KBS News, Lee Hyun-jun.



