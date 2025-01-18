News 9

If detention warrant dismissed

[Anchor]

If the arrest warrant is dismissed, President Yoon will be released immediately.

The investigation is likely to become significantly more difficult.

We continue with reporter Kim Gi-hwa.

[Report]

If the arrest warrant is dismissed, President Yoon is expected to be released immediately and will return to his residence in Hannam-dong.

While receiving protection from the Presidential Security Service, he is likely to strongly assert the legitimacy of the emergency martial law and the issues surrounding the impeachment proceedings.

The investigation by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials into the charges of insurrection will come to a sudden halt.

This is because it will be virtually impossible to conduct a re-investigation with the key suspect, President Yoon, being released.

Given President Yoon's existing stance on the investigation by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, it is highly likely that he will not respond to future summons for questioning.

Ultimately, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials will have no choice but to either reapply for an arrest warrant or hand over the case to the prosecution without an arrest.

[Son Woo-chang/Lawyer/Former Human Rights Officer at the Seoul High Prosecutors' Office: "The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials cannot indict him. In that state, they can either hand the case over to the Central District Prosecutors' Office or hold onto it until the special investigation is launched later. There is nothing more they can do."]

The prosecution, which receives the case, can also request an arrest warrant, but the backlash from President Yoon's side and supporters, as well as the resistance from the security service, remain significant burdens.

Therefore, the prevailing analysis is that the investigation into President Yoon will effectively be in a state of suspension until the 'insurrection special prosecutor' is launched.

This is KBS News, Kim Gi-hwa.

