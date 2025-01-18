Yoon's movement in three days

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Yoon has been refusing the re-investigation by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials and remained in the Seoul Detention Center.



Today (Jan. 18), he made a sudden decision to attend the detention review, leaving the detention center after three days.



Reporter Shin Ji-soo covers the process.



[Report]



At 1:25 PM today.



The green gate of the Seoul Detention Center opened, and soon after, a blue transport van appeared behind security vehicles.



President Yoon Suk Yeol was leaving the Seoul Detention Center to attend the detention review.



It has been three days since he was detained.



As the transport vehicle carrying President Yoon Suk Yeol passed through the main gate of the detention center, his supporters waved the national flag and cheered.



["Dismiss! Dismiss! Stay strong, Mr. President!"]



The transport vehicle that left the detention center headed towards the Seoul Western District Court under the protection of security vehicles, and traffic was controlled along the route, including at Gongdeok Intersection, which leads to the court.



As the transport vehicle approached the court, supporters jumped onto the road, causing brief commotion.



The transport vehicle arrived at the court 30 minutes after departing from the Seoul Detention Center, but it entered the underground parking lot immediately, and President Yoon's appearance was not revealed.



Earlier, the legal team of President Yoon, who arrived at the court, explained that they were present to directly clarify the unfairness of the investigation.



[Seok Dong-hyun/Attorney for President Yoon: "We cannot accept the very fact that the investigation is framed as a crime of insurrection. We came to clearly state our position to the court judge."]



After completing the detention review at the Seoul Western District Court, President Yoon is waiting for the results in the suspect waiting room at the Seoul Detention Center.



This is KBS News Shin Ji-soo.



