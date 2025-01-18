Change in Yoon's transport vehicle

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Yoon Suk Yeol was transported in a security vehicle to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials at the time of his arrest three days ago.



However, today (Jan. 18), he took a Ministry of Justice transport vehicle from the Seoul Detention Center to the Seoul Western District Court.



Reporter Park Min-cheol reports on why the transport vehicle has changed.



[Report]



A convoy of black security vehicles with flashing lights exits the Seoul Detention Center.



Among them, a blue van marked 'Emergency Transport' is also moving.



This is the Ministry of Justice transport vehicle carrying President Yoon Suk Yeol.



It has been confirmed that only President Yoon and correctional officers were on the transport vehicle, without any security personnel.



On the 15th, when the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials executed the arrest warrant, President Yoon was transported in a security vehicle to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, and after the investigation, he also boarded a security vehicle to head to the Seoul Detention Center, which is a different situation.



The correctional authorities explained that it is principle for detainees to be transported in a transport vehicle, and President Yoon is no exception.



Since President Yoon has been detained at the Seoul Detention Center, the 'supervisory authority' of correctional officers, as stipulated in the law on the execution of sentences, takes precedence over the 'security authority' under the Presidential Security Act.



Accordingly, it is expected that President Yoon will continue to use the Ministry of Justice transport vehicle during his movements.



However, since he is still the sitting president, traffic signals will be controlled and roads will be restricted according to security regulations.



This is KBS News, Park Min-cheol.



