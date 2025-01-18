News 9

Past 46 days of Yoon

입력 2025.01.18 (23:29)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

President Yoon Suk Yeol, who declared emergency martial law, is now at a crossroads of being arrested on charges of being the leader of a rebellion after 46 days.

This marks the first time in constitutional history that an arrest warrant is being executed against a sitting president, and requests for detention warrants are following one after another.

Reporter Lee Seung-cheol looks back on the past 46 days.

[Report]

[President Yoon Suk Yeol/Dec. 3: "To eradicate the pro-North Korea anti-state forces at once and to protect the free constitutional order, I declare emergency martial law."]

The emergency martial law was halted after just two and a half hours.

The police controlled access to the National Assembly, and soldiers even stormed the main building of the National Assembly, but 190 lawmakers from both the ruling and opposition parties passed a resolution demanding the lifting of the martial law.

[Woo Won-shik/Speaker of the National Assembly/Dec. 4: "According to the resolution of the National Assembly, the president must immediately lift the emergency martial law. The declaration of emergency martial law is now null and void."]

Immediately after, opposition parties and civic groups filed complaints against President Yoon Suk Yeol for charges of being the leader of a rebellion, and the prosecution and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials began investigations in earnest.

[Park Se-hyun/Head of the Special Investigation Department/Dec. 8: "We will do our utmost to ensure that no suspicions remain regarding this major national incident."]

[Lee Jae-seung/Deputy Chief of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials/Dec. 9: "We will conduct a strict investigation regardless of status or position, making every effort."]

From this point on, unprecedented events in the constitutional history of South Korea followed.

The Ministry of Justice publicly announced a travel ban on President Yoon, the first time for a sitting president, and President Yoon responded to five summons requests from the prosecution and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials by not attending.

Eventually, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials requested an arrest warrant for the sitting president, and the court issued the warrant.

Although the Security Office initially blocked the execution of the warrant by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials and the police, they secured the president's custody for the first time in constitutional history on their second attempt.

On the first day of his arrest, President Yoon was interrogated for 10 hours and 40 minutes but refused to make a statement. The next day, he did not attend the detention review held at the Seoul Central District Court and refused to appear for questioning by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, then ultimately attended the detention hearing.

This is Lee Seung-cheol from KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Past 46 days of Yoon
    • 입력 2025-01-18 23:29:03
    News 9
[Anchor]

President Yoon Suk Yeol, who declared emergency martial law, is now at a crossroads of being arrested on charges of being the leader of a rebellion after 46 days.

This marks the first time in constitutional history that an arrest warrant is being executed against a sitting president, and requests for detention warrants are following one after another.

Reporter Lee Seung-cheol looks back on the past 46 days.

[Report]

[President Yoon Suk Yeol/Dec. 3: "To eradicate the pro-North Korea anti-state forces at once and to protect the free constitutional order, I declare emergency martial law."]

The emergency martial law was halted after just two and a half hours.

The police controlled access to the National Assembly, and soldiers even stormed the main building of the National Assembly, but 190 lawmakers from both the ruling and opposition parties passed a resolution demanding the lifting of the martial law.

[Woo Won-shik/Speaker of the National Assembly/Dec. 4: "According to the resolution of the National Assembly, the president must immediately lift the emergency martial law. The declaration of emergency martial law is now null and void."]

Immediately after, opposition parties and civic groups filed complaints against President Yoon Suk Yeol for charges of being the leader of a rebellion, and the prosecution and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials began investigations in earnest.

[Park Se-hyun/Head of the Special Investigation Department/Dec. 8: "We will do our utmost to ensure that no suspicions remain regarding this major national incident."]

[Lee Jae-seung/Deputy Chief of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials/Dec. 9: "We will conduct a strict investigation regardless of status or position, making every effort."]

From this point on, unprecedented events in the constitutional history of South Korea followed.

The Ministry of Justice publicly announced a travel ban on President Yoon, the first time for a sitting president, and President Yoon responded to five summons requests from the prosecution and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials by not attending.

Eventually, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials requested an arrest warrant for the sitting president, and the court issued the warrant.

Although the Security Office initially blocked the execution of the warrant by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials and the police, they secured the president's custody for the first time in constitutional history on their second attempt.

On the first day of his arrest, President Yoon was interrogated for 10 hours and 40 minutes but refused to make a statement. The next day, he did not attend the detention review held at the Seoul Central District Court and refused to appear for questioning by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, then ultimately attended the detention hearing.

This is Lee Seung-cheol from KBS News.
이승철
이승철 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

현직 대통령 첫 구속심사 출석…약 5시간 만에 종료

현직 대통령 첫 구속심사 출석…약 5시간 만에 종료
경찰, ‘체포영장 집행 방해’ 김성훈 차장 구속영장 신청

경찰, ‘체포영장 집행 방해’ 김성훈 차장 구속영장 신청
불출석 시사했는데…왜 전격 <br>출석했나?

불출석 시사했는데…왜 전격 출석했나?
“SOS 코리아!”…트럼프가 <br>한국 조선에 손 내민 이유?

“SOS 코리아!”…트럼프가 한국 조선에 손 내민 이유?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.