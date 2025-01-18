Anticipation of warrant result

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As the hearing of President Yoon's arrest warrant ended sooner than expected, attention is focused on when the decision regarding his arrest will be announced.



How long did it take for past former presidents' warrant reviews and results?



Reporter Jo Tae-heum has looked into this.



[Report]



Lawyers for President Yoon Suk Yeol had anticipated a fierce battle even before the arrest review.



[Seok Dong-hyun/Attorney for President Yoon: "There is no risk of flight or evidence destruction for a president like this..."]



The debate continued for about five hours, with President Yoon Suk Yeol himself making statements.



The arrest warrant review for former President Park Geun-hye in 2017 also followed a similar pattern.



Former President Park appeared in person to counter the prosecution, and the warrant hearing lasted 8 hours and 40 minutes.



At that time, it was the longest warrant review on record, and the arrest was decided around 3 a.m. the following day, eight hours after the hearing ended.



In 2018, the review of former President Lee Myung-bak's arrest warrant was conducted only through document due to his absence, yet it still took about 12 hours to reach a decision.



President Yoon's warrant hearing was shorter than those of previous presidents, but it is expected that a certain amount of 'court time' will still be needed to reach a conclusion.



While some point out that President Yoon's allegations are simpler compared to those of past presidents, the concerns over the unprecedented decision regarding the arrest of a sitting president are inevitably greater.



Previously, the first review of President Yoon's arrest warrant also took over 30 hours from the time of request to its conclusion.



The longest warrant examination to date was related to the 'West Sea public official murder case,' which lasted over 10 hours for former National Security Office head Seo Hoon, while the arrest review for Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung regarding allegations of remittances to North Korea lasted about 9 hours and 20 minutes.



This is KBS News, Jo Tae-heum.



