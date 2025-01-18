News 9

Gathering of Yoon's supporters

[Anchor]

Supporters of President Yoon gathered around the Seoul Western District Court where the detention hearing was taking place.

The gathering intensified when President Yoon arrived at the court, leading to some clashes.

Choi Hye-rim reports.

[Report]

[“Dismiss the warrant! Dismiss the warrant!”]

Supporters of President Yoon Suk Yeol gathered around the Seoul Western District Court.

The area on both sides of the court's main entrance and the opposite road was filled with participants of the gathering.

Waving the national flag and holding placards, the supporters shouted for the immediate release of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The gathering began yesterday evening (Jan. 17) after a detention warrant was requested for President Yoon.

This morning (Jan. 18), police forcibly dispersed the supporters blocking the main entrance of the court, during which one man who assaulted a police officer was arrested on the spot.

The gathering became increasingly intense as the detention hearing began.

Dozens of participants attempted to breach the court's walls, and about 20 were reported to the police.

The police set up vehicle barricades around the court and repeatedly announced warnings about the illegal gathering.

[“We are documenting!”]

Clashes occurred in various places between supporters of President Yoon trying to approach the main entrance and the police trying to block them.

Some participants surrounded CIO vehicles leaving the court and damaged some of the vehicles.

Participants from an anti-impeachment rally near Seoul City Hall also moved towards the Western District Court, causing the Seoul Subway to temporarily bypass Aeogae Station on Line 5 without stopping, and some sections of Mapo-daero were completely blocked for vehicle traffic.

Meanwhile, a rally calling for the detention and impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol was held near the Dongsipjagak area of Gyeongbokgung Palace.

After about two and a half hours of the rally, participants marched towards the Constitutional Court.

This is KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.

