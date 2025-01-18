DP's special prosecutor bill

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The special prosecutor bill on charges of insurrection passed the National Assembly plenary session last night (Jan. 17).



After negotiations between the ruling and opposition parties broke down, the Democratic Party submitted a revised bill excluding charges of inducement of foreign aggression and others.



However, the People Power Party claimed it was a deceptive revision and stated that Acting President Choi Sang-mok should exercise his veto power.



Reporter Lee Hee-yeon has the details.



[Report]



The National Assembly plenary session was held just before the midnight deadline set by the opposition party for negotiations.



The Democratic Party suddenly presented a revised special prosecutor bill.



They removed the charges of 'inducement of foreign aggression' and 'insurrection propaganda and incitement' that the People Power Party demanded to be excluded, while maintaining the 'cognizance case', reducing the investigation targets to six items.



The investigation period and personnel were also reduced.



[Park Sung-jun/Chief Deputy Floor Leader of the Democratic Party/Yesterday: "The People Power Party's demands were all met in the bill, yet refusing to proceed means they do not want the special prosecutor investigation."]



As a result of the vote, only Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo from the People Power Party voted in favor, and it passed with 188 votes in favor.



The People Power Party countered that the unconstitutional toxic provisions remain, and leaving the 'cognizance case' investigation is problematic.



They argued that as long as this provision exists, the investigation targets can be expanded at any time.



[Shin Dong-wook/Chief Spokesperson of the People Power Party: "(The Democratic Party) seems to be continuously advocating for the special prosecutor to avoid the judicial risks of Representative Lee Jae-myung during the investigation period and to pave the way for an early presidential election."]



Both parties urged Acting President Choi Sang-mok to make a decision.



[Kwon Seong-dong/Leader of the People Power Party/Yesterday: "Acting President Choi Sang-mok must immediately exercise his right to request reconsideration regarding the unconstitutional special prosecutor bill unilaterally processed by the opposition."]



[Park Chan-dae/Leader of the Democratic Party/Yesterday: "We will urge immediate acceptance and announcement. Respecting the legislative authority of the National Assembly is in line with the constitutional spirit of the separation of powers."]



It is expected that how acting President Choi decides on the process of handling this special prosecutor law will be crucial.



KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.



