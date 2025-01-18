Necessity of Yoon's detention

동영상 고정 취소

The People Power Party stated that it is inappropriate to detain a president who poses no flight risk during the review of the arrest warrant.



The Democratic Party urged for the president's detention, claiming that if President Yoon is released, the country will become even more chaotic.



The People Power Party has argued that the request for an arrest warrant against a sitting president is inappropriate.



Citing the constitutional principle of presumption of innocence, they reiterated the necessity of an investigation without detention.



They stated that there is no flight risk because he is the president, and that evidence has already been secured through investigations or indictments of related parties.



They criticized the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials for requesting the arrest warrant from the Seoul Western District Court, calling it 'judge shopping' once again.



[Shin Dong-wook/Spokesperson for the People Power Party: "Since the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials cannot directly indict the president, they ultimately have to send the materials to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, and the jurisdictional court for the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office is the Seoul Central District Court."]



The Democratic Party countered by pointing out that President Yoon has been identified as the leader of a rebellion, asserting that a detention investigation is necessary.



They specifically noted that President Yoon has been uncooperative with the investigation, even exercising his right to remain silent after his arrest, and is spreading delusions about election fraud.



[Kim Sung-hwa/Spokesperson for the Democratic Party/Yesterday: "If he is released, it is obvious that he will justify the rebellion and incite his supporters, plunging the country into chaos and conflict."]



The Rebuilding Korea Party criticized President Yoon for acting as a 'lawless' entity, thoroughly disregarding the judicial system.



