Trump's inauguration moved indoors

[Anchor]



The inauguration of the next U.S. President, Trump, is now just two days away.



The Trump transition team has been preparing for the most grand inauguration ever, but due to a cold wave, the ceremony will be held indoors for the first time in 40 years.



Let's connect to Washington.



Reporter Kim Ji-sook, you are at the Capitol where the inauguration will take place, how are the preparations going?



[Reporter]



Behind me is the Capitol building where the inauguration of the 47th President Trump will take place on Monday.



The inauguration was originally scheduled to be held on an outdoor stage in front of the Capitol, and hundreds of thousands of chairs were set up facing the stage.



However, after the decision to move the inauguration indoors, all the chairs in this area, as well as the outdoor stage, are being dismantled.



The decision to hold the inauguration inside the Capitol building was made due to the cold weather.



Currently, the temperature in Washington is 2 degrees Celsius, and with the wind, it feels quite chilly. On the day of the inauguration, it is expected to be minus 6 degrees Celsius at noon when President-elect Trump takes the oath.



The President-elect directed that the inauguration location be moved indoors, citing the dangerous conditions for tens of thousands of law enforcement officers, police dogs, and hundreds of thousands of supporters who would be outside for hours.



This will be the first indoor presidential inauguration in the U.S. since President Reagan, 40 years ago.



[Anchor]



Since the inauguration will be held inside the Capitol, it will be difficult for the general public to attend, right?



[Reporter]



The inauguration will take place in a space called the 'Rotunda Hall' inside the Capitol.



You can see the high dome of the Capitol behind me, right?



The circular space directly beneath the dome is the Rotunda Hall.



This space can accommodate only about 700 people, making it difficult for the general public to attend.



Instead, an indoor arena close to the Capitol will be opened, allowing the general public to watch the inauguration live.



This venue can accommodate about 20,000 people.



Due to the cold, the outdoor parade event that was supposed to take place after the inauguration has also been canceled.



The bands that were preparing for the parade are expected to perform at the arena where the inauguration will be broadcast.



The pre-inauguration events will proceed as planned.



A grand fireworks display is scheduled for this evening local time. And tomorrow, a victory rally attended by President-elect Trump will take place, creating a festive atmosphere leading up to the inauguration.



This has been a report from Washington.



