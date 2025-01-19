Trump pushes “peace through strength”

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Let’s take a look at the situation in the Middle East.



President-elect Trump has announced a hardline approach of ‘peace through strength’ towards the Middle East.



His strong pressure strategy has stopped the gunfire in the Gaza Strip, but can it lead to lasting peace?



Our correspondent Kim Gae-hyung in Dubai has analyzed the situation.



[Report]



The Gaza war, which had dragged on for 15 months without finding a breakthrough, came to a halt just before President-elect Trump’s inauguration.



While there were efforts from Biden, Trump’s so-called ‘hell’ pressure is being evaluated as effective.



[Trump/President-elect/Jan. 7: “If they‘re not back by the time I get into office, all hell will break out in the Middle East.”]



The overwhelming pressure strategy through force began during Trump’s first term.



The Trump administration unilaterally withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal and paralyzed the Iranian economy with strong sanctions.



They did not hesitate to take the extreme step of assassinating Qassem Soleimani, the second-in-command of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.



At the same time, they strongly supported Israel and mediated the Abraham Accords, which saw Israel normalize relations with four Arab countries.



This was also aimed at isolating Iran.



President-elect Trump has declared that the policy of peace through strength in the Middle East will continue in his second term.



With the weakening of Iran due to the downfall of Hezbollah and Hamas, and the ousting of the Assad regime in Syria, Iran has turned to Moscow.



They have strengthened their political and economic ties with Russia.



[Masoud Pezeshkian/Iranian President: “We truly believe that Western states should respect security concerns of other countries and avoid imposing their excessive demands on others.”]



While it may not be immediate, there are forecasts that this could lead to military support for Iran from Russia.



Analysts suggest that the close ties between Iran and Russia have put Trump’s vision of building peace through strength in the Middle East to the test.



This is Kim Gae-hyung from KBS News in Dubai.



