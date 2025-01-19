Trump-Xi call before inauguration

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President-elect Trump, who has hinted at pressure on China, had a phone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of his inauguration.



Both sides emphasized dialogue and cooperation, but there was also some posturing.



Beijing's Kim Hyo-shin reports.



[Report]



“60% tariff on Chinese imports.” “If the U.S. and China fight, everyone gets hurt.”

President-elect Trump and President Xi, who have been engaged in a war of nerves, spoke on the phone last night.



President-elect Trump wrote on social media, “The call was a very good one for both China and the USA” and stated, “President Xi and I will do everything possible to make the world more peaceful and safe!”



President Xi expressed hope that “U.S.-China relations will have a good start in the new presidential term” and stated, “Confrontation and conflict should not be an option.”



While the call focused on cooperation between the two countries, there was also some posturing.



President-elect Trump raised issues of trade imbalance and Chinese drug problems, while President Xi mentioned the Taiwan issue, which is interpreted as a sign that he cannot compromise on such matters.



The two leaders agreed to establish a 'strategic communication channel' and to continue communicating.



[CCTV Report: “(President-elect Trump) expressed a desire to continue dialogue and communication and hopes to meet with President Xi soon.”]



This call, initiated by President-elect Trump, showcases his diplomatic style of demonstrating rapport with authoritarian leaders and seeking solutions through 'top-down' diplomacy.



[President-elect Trump/Last month: “He (President Xi) was a friend of mine. He is an amazing guy. The press hates when I say that, but he's an amazing...”]



Previously, President-elect Trump and President Xi agreed to halt the trade war and resume negotiations during an 80-minute meeting, in 2019.



This is Kim Hyo-shin from KBS News in Beijing.



