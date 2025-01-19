News 9

Trump-Xi call before inauguration

입력 2025.01.19 (00:39)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

President-elect Trump, who has hinted at pressure on China, had a phone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of his inauguration.

Both sides emphasized dialogue and cooperation, but there was also some posturing.

Beijing's Kim Hyo-shin reports.

[Report]

“60% tariff on Chinese imports.” “If the U.S. and China fight, everyone gets hurt.”
President-elect Trump and President Xi, who have been engaged in a war of nerves, spoke on the phone last night.

President-elect Trump wrote on social media, “The call was a very good one for both China and the USA” and stated, “President Xi and I will do everything possible to make the world more peaceful and safe!”

President Xi expressed hope that “U.S.-China relations will have a good start in the new presidential term” and stated, “Confrontation and conflict should not be an option.”

While the call focused on cooperation between the two countries, there was also some posturing.

President-elect Trump raised issues of trade imbalance and Chinese drug problems, while President Xi mentioned the Taiwan issue, which is interpreted as a sign that he cannot compromise on such matters.

The two leaders agreed to establish a 'strategic communication channel' and to continue communicating.

[CCTV Report: “(President-elect Trump) expressed a desire to continue dialogue and communication and hopes to meet with President Xi soon.”]

This call, initiated by President-elect Trump, showcases his diplomatic style of demonstrating rapport with authoritarian leaders and seeking solutions through 'top-down' diplomacy.

[President-elect Trump/Last month: “He (President Xi) was a friend of mine. He is an amazing guy. The press hates when I say that, but he's an amazing...”]

Previously, President-elect Trump and President Xi agreed to halt the trade war and resume negotiations during an 80-minute meeting, in 2019.

This is Kim Hyo-shin from KBS News in Beijing.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Trump-Xi call before inauguration
    • 입력 2025-01-19 00:39:23
    News 9
[Anchor]

President-elect Trump, who has hinted at pressure on China, had a phone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of his inauguration.

Both sides emphasized dialogue and cooperation, but there was also some posturing.

Beijing's Kim Hyo-shin reports.

[Report]

“60% tariff on Chinese imports.” “If the U.S. and China fight, everyone gets hurt.”
President-elect Trump and President Xi, who have been engaged in a war of nerves, spoke on the phone last night.

President-elect Trump wrote on social media, “The call was a very good one for both China and the USA” and stated, “President Xi and I will do everything possible to make the world more peaceful and safe!”

President Xi expressed hope that “U.S.-China relations will have a good start in the new presidential term” and stated, “Confrontation and conflict should not be an option.”

While the call focused on cooperation between the two countries, there was also some posturing.

President-elect Trump raised issues of trade imbalance and Chinese drug problems, while President Xi mentioned the Taiwan issue, which is interpreted as a sign that he cannot compromise on such matters.

The two leaders agreed to establish a 'strategic communication channel' and to continue communicating.

[CCTV Report: “(President-elect Trump) expressed a desire to continue dialogue and communication and hopes to meet with President Xi soon.”]

This call, initiated by President-elect Trump, showcases his diplomatic style of demonstrating rapport with authoritarian leaders and seeking solutions through 'top-down' diplomacy.

[President-elect Trump/Last month: “He (President Xi) was a friend of mine. He is an amazing guy. The press hates when I say that, but he's an amazing...”]

Previously, President-elect Trump and President Xi agreed to halt the trade war and resume negotiations during an 80-minute meeting, in 2019.

This is Kim Hyo-shin from KBS News in Beijing.
김효신
김효신 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

현직 대통령 첫 구속심사 출석…약 5시간 만에 종료

현직 대통령 첫 구속심사 출석…약 5시간 만에 종료
경찰, ‘체포영장 집행 방해’ 김성훈 차장 구속영장 신청

경찰, ‘체포영장 집행 방해’ 김성훈 차장 구속영장 신청
불출석 시사했는데…왜 전격 <br>출석했나?

불출석 시사했는데…왜 전격 출석했나?
“SOS 코리아!”…트럼프가 <br>한국 조선에 손 내민 이유?

“SOS 코리아!”…트럼프가 한국 조선에 손 내민 이유?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.