Choi Isaem leads Shinhan Bank win

[Anchor]

In women's professional basketball, Shinhan Bank achieved its second consecutive victory by defeating Woori Bank, which is in second place.

Choi Isaem, who transferred from Woori Bank to Shinhan Bank, made a significant impact against her former team.

Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the details.

[Report]

Perhaps due to a long break, Shinhan Bank came out strong from the first quarter.

Lee Kyung-eun's pass led to a score by Hong Yu-soon.

[Commentary: "An incredible and breathtaking pass!"]

The fluid and organic connection of passes was finished off by Rika.

In particular, Choi Isaem, facing her former team, was on fire from the start.

She scored 11 points in the first half, including three three-pointers, with a shooting percentage of 100% in the first half.

[Commentary: "With Choi Isaem's relentless offense and defense, Shinhan Bank has become even more formidable."]

Although they led by 16 points at the end of the second quarter, Shinhan Bank struggled against Woori Bank's fierce pursuit in the third quarter.

As Woori Bank closed the gap to five points with their outside shooting, the turning point came from a foul situation.

With just over three minutes left, Kim Dan-bi received her first five fouls of the season and was ejected, causing Woori Bank to falter, and Choi Isaem seized the opportunity.

She crushed their last hopes with accurate shooting.

Ultimately, led by Choi Isaem, who scored 17 points against her former team, Shinhan Bank defeated Woori Bank and achieved their second consecutive victory.

On the other hand, Woori Bank, which is in a fierce battle for first place with BNK, ended their winning streak and fell two games behind BNK.

This is KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.

