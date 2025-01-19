Basketball All-Stars go to Busan
The stars of professional basketball boarded a train to Busan for the All-Star event tomorrow.
They have been interacting closely with fans since the day before, promising a special All-Star celebration.
Reporter Lee Mu-hyung has the story.
[Report]
Tall young men appeared at Seoul Station!
These are the players selected as this season's professional basketball All-Stars through votes from fans and peers.
Putting competition aside for a moment, as they boarded the train to Busan, it felt like they were going on a picnic.
[Lee Won-seok/Samsung: "It feels like a trip, so I'm excited."]
Upon arriving in Busan, the players immediately engaged with fans, raising anticipation for the All-Star game.
They mingled among a hundred fans, playing games and sharing food.
[Kim Sun-hyung/SK: "At first, it was a bit awkward having fans sitting right next to us, but as we talked more, I think we became closer."]
[Kim Hae-rin/Basketball Fan: "They look even more good-looking up close."]
[Kim Sun-hyung/SK: "They say I'm good-looking. Hahaha."]
The players, who practiced the dance suggested by fans and completed their rehearsal, promised an All-Star game just for the fans.
[Yoo Gi-sang/LG/1st in All-Star voting: "From the pre-event to tomorrow's event, the players are working hard, so please look forward to it. Thank you."]
The main event of the All-Star game, which sold out all 8,800 seats in just six minutes after ticket sales began, will be held tomorrow afternoon at Sajik Gymnasium.
This is KBS News, Lee Mu-hyung.
