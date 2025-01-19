News 9

Sasaki joins LA Dodgers

The biggest star of the American professional baseball stove league, Japan's fastball pitcher Sasaki, will be wearing the LA Dodgers uniform alongside Ohtani.

Sasaki Roki set the record for the highest speed in Japanese professional baseball at 165 km/h.

During his time with Chiba Lotte in 2022, he also achieved the youngest perfect game in Japanese history.

Sasaki declared his intention to enter the U.S. through posting this year.

As the competition among Major League teams for his signing intensified, a unique scene unfolded where Sasaki, in reverse, interviewed teams.

Ultimately, the team Sasaki chose was the LA Dodgers, the World Series Champions of last season.

With Sasaki signing with the LA Dodgers, he will be sharing the field with baseball genius Ohtani and South Korea's Kim Hye-seong.

