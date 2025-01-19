News 9

JungKwanJang's winning streak

입력 2025.01.19 (01:13)

[Anchor]

Jung Kwan Jang of the women's professional volleyball team has extended their winning streak to 11 consecutive wins by defeating Korea Expressway Corporation.

The performance of Jung Kwan Jang's star player Megawati continued today.

Reporter Jung Hyun-sook analyzed why opposing players are unable to block Mega.

[Report]

Mega's scoring ability increases the spike intensity by bending her back like a bow.

Compared to the attack scene of Korea Expressway Corporation's Thanacha, you can see Mega's incredible flexibility.

Her skill in reading the opponent's blocking is also exceptional.

In this moment, she observes the opponent's movement as she rises into the air, then hits the ball straight down.

[Commentary: "When Mega comes in with a jump, she comes in straight and then changes direction."]

In this scene, where she sends the ball through the hands of the high-flying blockers, we can see Mega's volleyball intelligence.

[Commentary: "The ball doesn't touch the blocking hands at all."]

Conversely, when she is blocking, she keeps her eyes on the opposing attacker and perfectly times her jump.

As Mega showcased her accurate attacking skills, the players of Korea Expressway Corporation struggled to respond to her consecutive hits.

With Mega scoring 19 points and the setter Yeum Hye-seon also performing well, Jung Kwan Jang defeated Korea Expressway Corporation 3-0, achieving an unstoppable 11 consecutive wins.

[Yeum Hye-seon/Jung Kwan Jang: "I think if we lose now it will stay on our minds. So we will try to keep winning until we can."]

Reflecting the best atmosphere, Jung Kwan Jang's head coach Ko Hee-jin made a gesture asking for a high-five from the player who scored at the end of the third set, bringing smiles.

This is KBS News Jung Hyun-sook.

  JungKwanJang's winning streak
    입력 2025-01-19 01:13:17
    News 9
정현숙
정현숙 기자

