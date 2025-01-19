Jeju Air joint memorial service

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (Jan. 18), 20 days after the Jeju Air passenger plane disaster, a joint memorial service was held at the site.



The bereaved families, who have lost their loved ones, appealed for the cause of the accident to be revealed and for such incidents to never happen again.



Reporter Park Ji-sung reports.



[Report]



The bereaved families and mourners of the Jeju Air passenger plane disaster, who had left to hold funerals, gathered again at Muan Airport.



Tears continuously fell during the spiritual ritual sending the victims to the afterlife.



Each of the names of the 179 victims were displayed, as the bereaved families placed chrysanthemums with longing hearts.



The representative of the bereaved families expressed gratitude to the public officials and people who helped with the recovery efforts and offered their condolences.



They also appealed for the cause of the accident to be thoroughly investigated.



[Park Han-shin/Bereaved Family Representative of the 12·29 Jeju Air Passenger Plane Disaster: "I want to relieve the grievances of the victims who passed away unjustly in this disaster. I hope it will be revealed fairly and transparently, and that explanations will be provided to the bereaved families and all citizens who have shown interest in our tragedy."]



Acting President Choi Sang-mok, National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik, and representatives from both ruling and opposition parties promised in unison to uncover the truth and prevent recurrence during the memorial service.



[Choi Sang-mok/Acting President: "We will make every effort to create a safer society so that such tragedies do not happen again."]



After the memorial service, the bereaved families and government officials visited the airport runway, the site of the disaster.



At the site, where only the remnants of the damaged defense facilities and piles of concrete remained, the bereaved families offered a tearful moment of silence to bid farewell to the victims.



The government plans to officially launch a support team for the victims of the passenger plane accident next week to continue support for the victims and their families.



This is KBS News Park Ji-sung.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!