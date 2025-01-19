News 9

Difficulties to military improvement

입력 2025.01.19 (01:13)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

With the recent emergency martial law situation, not only has the morale of our military significantly dropped, but urgent issues have also hit a wall.

The Ministry of National Defense's plan to improve the treatment of junior officers, which has been made a key task for this year, as well as the increase of on-call compensation are in a difficult situation for now.

This is reporter Jo Hye-jin.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Difficulties to military improvement
    • 입력 2025-01-19 01:13:18
    News 9
With the recent emergency martial law situation, not only has the morale of our military significantly dropped, but urgent issues have also hit a wall.

The Ministry of National Defense's plan to improve the treatment of junior officers, which has been made a key task for this year, as well as the increase of on-call compensation are in a difficult situation for now.

This is reporter Jo Hye-jin.
조혜진
조혜진 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

현직 대통령 첫 구속심사 출석…약 5시간 만에 종료

현직 대통령 첫 구속심사 출석…약 5시간 만에 종료
경찰, ‘체포영장 집행 방해’ 김성훈 차장 구속영장 신청

경찰, ‘체포영장 집행 방해’ 김성훈 차장 구속영장 신청
불출석 시사했는데…왜 전격 <br>출석했나?

불출석 시사했는데…왜 전격 출석했나?
“SOS 코리아!”…트럼프가 <br>한국 조선에 손 내민 이유?

“SOS 코리아!”…트럼프가 한국 조선에 손 내민 이유?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.