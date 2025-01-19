Difficulties to military improvement

동영상 고정 취소

With the recent emergency martial law situation, not only has the morale of our military significantly dropped, but urgent issues have also hit a wall.



The Ministry of National Defense's plan to improve the treatment of junior officers, which has been made a key task for this year, as well as the increase of on-call compensation are in a difficult situation for now.



This is reporter Jo Hye-jin.



