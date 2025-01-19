News 9

Sitting president arrested

[Anchor]

The sitting president was arrested early this morning (Jan. 19).

This is an unprecedented event in constitutional history.

It has been 47 days since the declaration of emergency martial law.

And a violent incident occurred at the court which issued the warrant.

Today's news will be a special report focusing on these stories.

First, reporter Kim Ha-eun will deliver the news about the court's warrant issuance from early this morning.

[Report]

After the conclusion of the warrant hearing, the court deliberated for 8 hours.

Then, at 3 AM today, a warrant for the arrest of President Yoon Suk Yeol was issued.

This is the first time in constitutional history that a sitting president has been arrested.

The Seoul Western District Court stated that "there is a concern that the defendant may destroy evidence," citing it as the reason for issuing the warrant.

President Yoon is accused of inciting a riot with the aim of undermining the constitution by conspiring with former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun to declare an unconstitutional and illegal emergency martial law.

During the warrant hearing yesterday (Jan. 18), President Yoon's side emphasized the legitimacy of the emergency martial law declaration and that there was no risk of flight or evidence destruction, but the court did not accept this.

[Yoon Gap-geun/Attorney for President Yoon Suk Yeol/Last night: "The president sincerely explained and answered regarding the facts, evidence, and legal issues."]

Upon the issuance of the arrest warrant, President Yoon's side strongly protested, stating, "The rule of law has died, and legal conscience has disappeared."

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials issued a brief statement saying, "We will conduct the investigation in accordance with the law and procedures."

Following the issuance of the arrest warrant, President Yoon is expected to move from the previous suspect waiting room to the detention facility and undergo the admission process today.

He will be investigated while in custody for a maximum of 20 days, including the previous arrest period.

This is KBS News, Kim Ha-eun.

