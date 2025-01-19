동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Yoon appeared in court to restore his honor, but he could not avoid being detained.



The court stated that the reason for issuing the warrant was 'concern over the destruction of evidence.'



Reporter Kim Ji-sook has investigated what this means.



[Report]



President Yoon Suk Yeol is facing charges of being the leader of a rebellion.



Despite not attending any of the summons for investigation by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials or the arrest review he personally requested, he came to court for the warrant review, stating he would restore his honor.



[Seok Dong-hyun/Yoon Suk Yeol's attorney/Yesterday: "(President Yoon) cannot accept the investigation for rebellion. He came to clearly state his position."]



However, the court issued the arrest warrant.



The reason was concern over the destruction of evidence.



Previously, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials noted in the warrant application that President Yoon changed his mobile phone and withdrew his Telegram account, indicating concerns of evidence destruction.



Additionally, it is analyzed that the court also took into consideration the influence President Yoon still holds as the sitting president.



[Kim Kyung-soo/KBS advisory attorney: "Even if co-conspirators are in custody, it is judged that President Yoon's position as president and his influence could affect statements or evidence."]



The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials also deemed that if President Yoon remained free and the Constitutional Court dismissed the impeachment, there could be extreme measures such as a second martial law and harm to related individuals, including former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, thus necessitating his detention.



President Yoon's refusal to comply with the execution of the arrest warrant and various messages denying the investigation and the court's decision before and after the execution also seem to have influenced the court's judgment.



Along with this, the seriousness of the crime of being the leader of a rebellion, which could result in the death penalty or life imprisonment, also appears to have been considered.



This is KBS News, Kim Ji-sook.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!