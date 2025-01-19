News 9

Yoon's side protests warrant

[Anchor]

President Yoon's side has strongly protested the court's decision.

Regarding the court's presentation of concerns over evidence destruction as a reason for issuing a warrant, they claimed that there is no further evidence to come or evidence to destroy.

Song Su-jin reports.

[Report]

President Yoon Suk Yeol's side stated, "The rule of law has died, and legal conscience has disappeared," expressing strong opposition.

They also mentioned "I Wail Bitterly Today" (a historic Korean newspaper editorial of 1905).

In response to the court citing "concerns about evidence destruction" as a reason for issuing the detention warrant, they argued, "Is there any further evidence to come from just six hours of martial law that was broadcast live?" and asserted, "There is no further evidence to come or evidence to destroy."

They emphasized, "The president is in a state of suspension of duties and is not in a position to exert influence on anyone."

The legal team for President Yoon conveyed his statement through a press release today (Jan. 19), saying, "We will clarify the legitimacy of the emergency martial law in future judicial procedures and will not give up on correcting the wrongs," leading to speculation that President Yoon may request a review of the detention warrant.

[Shin Hyun-ho/KBS Advisory Lawyer: "A review of the detion warrant is usually not common unless there is a change in circumstances after an agreement is reached on a case that was not agreed upon before the detention..."]

The legal team for President Yoon has not yet provided a clear official position on whether they will request a review of the detention warrant.

KBS News, Song Su-jin.

