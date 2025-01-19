News 9

Additional investigation into Yoon

[Anchor]

So, what will happen with the investigation moving forward?

The investigative agency can keep President Yoon in detention for a maximum of 20 days.

They must decide whether to indict President Yoon by early next month.

Reporter Kim Tae-hoon brings us the outlook for the investigation.

[Report]

The detention period for President Yoon Suk Yeol, following the issuance of a warrant, is a maximum of 20 days.

This is calculated from the 15th, when the arrest warrant was executed, but excludes the period for the review of the legality of the arrest.

By this calculation, the detention period will end around the 5th of next month, by which time the investigative agency must decide on the indictment.

However, since the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials does not have the authority to indict for treason, the prosecution is expected to take over the case around the 24th to decide on the indictment.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials is expected to continue attempts for additional investigations into President Yoon while holding the case.

[Moon Cheol-ki/KBS Advisory Lawyer: "They can issue a summons to bring him to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials for questioning, or, although there are some issues regarding preferential treatment, they could conduct an on-site investigation at the detention center."]

The prosecution, which will take over the case, is also preparing for a face-to-face investigation with President Yoon.

It is uncertain whether President Yoon's side will cooperate with the prosecution's investigation, but the prosecution has expressed confidence in proving the charges, having collected various evidence by detaining and indicting former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun and others.

If President Yoon is indicted while in custody, the detention period can be extended for up to 6 months during the first trial.

After the formal issuance of the detention warrant under concerns of evidence destruction, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials has prohibited President Yoon from meeting with anyone other than his lawyer.

This is KBS News, Kim Tae-hoon.

