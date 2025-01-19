Detention changes Yoon's status

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Even after being detained, President Yoon is still not responding to the investigation summons by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.



Let's connect to the Seoul Detention Center where President Yoon is located.



Reporter Lee Do-yoon, the investigation was ultimately unsuccessful today (Jan. 19), right?



[Reporter]



Yes, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials originally notified President Yoon to be investigated today, but he refused.



The investigation time notified by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials was 2 PM.



This was the first scheduled investigation after the detention warrant was issued, but President Yoon's side stated, "We have nothing more to say to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials," leading to the cancellation of the investigation.



The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials has rescheduled the investigation for tomorrow (Jan. 20) at 10 AM.



If the refusal to cooperate continues, it is expected that measures will be considered to forcibly bring him to the investigation site or for the investigation team to visit the detention center for questioning.



[Anchor]



I see.



Since President Yoon is now detained, his legal status and treatment have changed, right?



[Reporter]



Yes, with the detention, President Yoon's status has changed to that of a detained suspect and a pre-trial detainee.



Accordingly, like other inmates, President Yoon will go through the formal admission process.



He will receive a detention number, change from his suit to a pre-trial detainee uniform, undergo a thorough body search, and have his photo taken.



The formal admission process is expected to be completed within today.



Once the admission process is finished, President Yoon will move from the waiting room for detained suspects to the general detention area.



Considering that he is a sitting president, it is expected that he will be placed in a single cell, which is about 3 pyeong (9.9 ㎡) in size.



Changes in security are also anticipated.



Since he will maintain his presidential position, he will continue to receive protection from the Security Service, but with his status changed to that of a detained suspect, the scope of security will likely be renegotiated between the Security Service and the correctional authorities.



This has been KBS News' Lee Do-yoon from the Seoul Detention Center.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!