Political parties respond

[Anchor]

Now, let's take a look at the reactions from the political sphere.

The People Power Party expressed strong regret to the court and called for the same standards to be applied to Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung.

The Democratic Party stated that this decision is a reasonable judgment by the court and urged for a thorough investigation.

Lee Yoo-min reports.

[Report]

The People Power Party expressed strong regret to the court in a heavy atmosphere.

They criticized the issuance of the detention warrant as undermining legal principles such as non-custodial investigation, presumption of innocence, and the protection of the defendant's rights.

[Kwon Young-se/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "(Regarding the martial law case) Most of the investigation has already been completed and charges have been filed, and to say there is a risk of evidence destruction just because a phone was changed is extremely wrong."]

They pointed out that both Lee Jae-myung, who had the National Assembly's consent for arrest, and former representative Cho Kuk, who received a prison sentence in the second trial, were not arrested, demanding the same standards be applied.

[Kwon Seong-dong/Leader of the People Power Party: "(Lee Jae-myung) is the leader of the first opposition party, so how can you explain to the public that the detention warrant was dismissed because evidence destruction could not be definitively concluded?"]

The Democratic Party evaluated President Yoon's arrest as a reasonable judgment by the court.

They urged for a thorough investigation by the CIO and pressured President Yoon, who is refusing to testify, to actively cooperate with the investigation.

[Park Chan-dae/Leader of the Democratic Party: "Yoon Suk Yeol should stop the propaganda and incitement that denies the rule of law and should comply with the investigation by the authorities."]

Other opposition parties expressed their views, stating "justice has been served," "the price of privatizing power," and "unfortunate but serious crimes."

[Kim Sun-min/Acting Leader of the Rebuilding Korea Party: "It is an unfortunate situation, but it is also very fortunate. It is a process of restoring democracy in South Korea."]

The opposition urged acting President Choi Sang-mok to face the seriousness of the situation and called for the re-approval of the special investigation bill regarding the charges of insurrection.

This is KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.

