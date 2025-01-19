Violence to not be tolerated

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Regarding this violence, President Yoon emphasized that opinions should be expressed in a peaceful manner.



Both the ruling and opposition parties voiced that illegal violent acts cannot be tolerated, and acting President Choi Sang-mok instructed the police to conduct a thorough investigation.



Won Dong-hee reports.



[Report]



Regarding the violent incident at the Western District Court, President Yoon Suk Yeol expressed understanding of the public's feelings of injustice and anger, but urged that opinions be expressed peacefully.



He stated through a message from prison that attempting to resolve issues physically could cause significant harm to both the nation and individuals.



Both parties also united in saying that violence is unacceptable.



The People Power Party firmly opposed all violence, stating that violence is not a solution in support of the president and called for restraint.



[Kwon Seong-dong/Leader of the People Power Party: "We must express our opinions within the framework of legality to gain more public sympathy..."]



The Democratic Party characterized the violence as a riot aimed at invading the court.



They argued that concerns about a second insurrection have become a reality and that all participants in the riot should be arrested without exception and severely punished.



[Lee Jae-myung/Leader of the Democratic Party: "This is an act that destroys the fundamental order of a democratic republic. It cannot be tolerated for any reason..."]



They also pointed out that the responsibility for inciting violence lies with President Yoon, and that the People Power Party has supported and encouraged this behavior.



The ruling and opposition parties plan to hold a current affairs inquiry in the National Assembly's Administrative and Security Committee and the Judiciary Committee tomorrow (Jan. 20) to question the police response and the direction of the prosecution's investigation.



Acting President Choi Sang-mok instructed the National Police Agency to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident, enhance security at related facilities, and manage safe gatherings.



This is KBS News, Won Dong-hee.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!