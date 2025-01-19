News 9

Criticisms from Presidential Office

입력 2025.01.19 (23:48)

[Anchor]

Now, let's look at the presidential office's response.

They expressed deep regret over the issuance of the warrant.

They stated that it does not align with fairness.

The presidential office convened a meeting of senior secretaries to prevent unrest within the public service.

Lee Hyun-jun reports.

[Report]

Immediately after the issuance of the detention warrant for President Yoon, a senior official from the presidential office expressed regret towards the judiciary.

They stated, "It is an outcome that does not align with fairness compared to other opposition politicians," and expressed concern that "this may undermine the public's trust in the judiciary's impartiality."

Despite having restrained their responses towards the judiciary regarding the issuance of the arrest warrant and the dismissal of the detention review, this time was different.

There seems to have been an underlying expectation for the dismissal of the detention warrant, which indicates that the shock and disappointment regarding this decision were significant.

Chief of Staff to the President Chung Jin-suk also indirectly criticized the court's decision, stating that "the public will ultimately judge whether the emergency martial law was a riot for the purpose of constitutional disruption or an emergency measure to prevent constitutional disruption."

The presidential office held a meeting of senior secretaries to prevent unrest within the public service and to manage the situation.

Chief of Staff Chung urged his aides to "fulfill their respective roles even in this difficult political situation."

The presidential office particularly stated that they would support the government in managing diplomatic and security situations ahead of the launch of the second term of the Trump administration.

They also decided to cooperate with the cabinet in addressing public livelihood issues.

However, the meeting was reported to have been conducted in a heavy and gloomy atmosphere, with not much active discussion taking place.

Meanwhile, the National Security Office stated that the security measures for President Yoon, who is currently detained, would not differ significantly from those in place during his arrest.

This is Lee Hyun-jun from KBS News.

