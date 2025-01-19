Violence erupts at courthouse

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



This morning (Jan. 19th), unprecedented violence occurred at the Seoul Western District Court, which issued a detention warrant for President Yoon.



Supporters of President Yoon stormed the court, smashing furniture and assaulting police, creating a lawless situation.



Reporter Yoon Bom-i reports.



[Report]



At 3 AM today, news of the detention warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol was announced.



Agitated supporters of President Yoon gathered at the main gate of the Seoul Western District Court.



When police tried to block them, they headed to the back gate and, in less than 10 minutes, broke into the court's premises.



[“○○○ come out! ○○○ come out!”]



[Police: “We earnestly ask you once again. Please stop throwing dangerous objects.”]



The court turned into chaos as supporters seized police equipment and assaulted officers.



Violence erupted, including the throwing fire extinguishers, and the court's exterior walls and windows were severely damaged.



[“It's KBS!”]



[“Why are you running away!”]



[“Ah!”]



[Hwang Jong-won/KBS cameraman: "There was a very intense scuffle with the police, and it seemed to increase the rage of the protesters. I was almost rolling on the ground, getting hit here and there. Our camera got damaged a lot..."]



Eventually, supporters broke into the court building.



They recklessly smashed furniture inside and strided around, demanding to find the judge who issued the warrant.



Only after a large police force was deployed did the protesters disperse.



More than 80 supporters were arrested on the scene.



The lawless situation that unfolded in the court, a bastion of the rule of law, ended about three hours later, at around 6 AM this morning.



Over 40 police officers were injured, with 7 of them suffering serious injuries.



After daybreak, the Western District Court began to restore order, but traces of the violent incident from this morning remained everywhere.



Supporters of President Yoon gathered again near the Western District Court this afternoon and marched to the Constitutional Court.



Near the Constitutional Court, they clashed with police again, and a man was arrested for crossing the court's fence.



This is KBS News, Yoon Bom-i.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!