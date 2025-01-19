Investigation of courthouse violence

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The police and prosecution have taken a strict response to the unprecedented violence against the judiciary, adhering to the principle of arrest investigations.



Acting Commissioner Lee Ho-young stated that if any conservative-leaning YouTubers are found to be related to the violent incidents, they will be thoroughly investigated.



Reporter Jo Hye-jin reports.



[Report]



An unprecedented illegal intrusion and violent incident.



The judiciary is in a state of great shock.



[Cheon Dae-yeop/Director of the Court Administration Office: "I was able to confirm a scene that was 10 to 20 times more horrific than what was shown on TV. This is a complete denial of our rule of law..."]



The prosecution and police have classified the intrusion into the Western District Court as illegal violence.



The prosecution stated that it is "a very serious crime that completely denies the rule of law and the judicial system," and decided to form a dedicated investigation team of nine prosecutors at the Seoul Western District Prosecutors' Office.



Many police officers sustained serious injuries while suppressing the violent scene.



Acting Commissioner Lee Ho-young visited the Western District Court this morning (Jan. 19) to assess the damage and pledged to respond strictly.



He also stated that they would thoroughly investigate not only those involved but also conservative-leaning YouTubers if they are related to the violent incident.



[Lee Ho-young/Acting Commissioner of the National Police Agency: "We will collect sufficient

evidence during the investigation and preserve the scene. We intend to thoroughly investigate the background and other related matters."]



Both the prosecution and police have established a policy of arrest investigations for those involved in the court intrusion incident.



The Supreme Court has also decided to hold an emergency meeting of justices to discuss responses and recovery measures regarding the violent incident.



Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation into threatening posts aimed at the judge who issued the detention warrant for President Yoon, and have launched personal protection measures for that judge.



The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials is also considering a request for personal protection for the investigation team.



KBS News, Jo Hye-jin.



