Criticism of inciting extreme speech

Recently, as protest patterns have become more violent, concerns have continued to grow.



There is rising outcry over the fact that such violence occurred at a courthouse, a place symbolic of the judiciary.



In particular, criticism is being directed at certain behaviors that incite extreme remarks and actions.



Next, we have reporter Jin Sun-min.



[Report]



Seok Dong-hyun is one of President Yoon Suk Yeol's lawyers.



He appeared on a YouTube channel and said this.



[Seok Dong-hyun/Attorney for President Yoon/Jan. 15: "I really wish that I could ask to stop the broadcasting of the president's vehicle leaving..."]



Just a day before the detention hearing, he stated, "Not using violence is the line that the right is keeping, but we must exercise our right to resist."



A conservative YouTuber.



He claims that the judiciary and investigative agencies are violating the law and uses the term 'people's right to resist.'



[Kwon Yoo/Conservative YouTuber/Yesterday/YouTube channel 'Lawyers of the Offensive': "Because the very rude judiciary and investigative agencies are already violating the law, we are trying to show the people's right to resist..."]



Today (Jan. 19), there were even calls to bring President Yoon out from the Seoul Detention Center.



[Jeon Kwang-hoon/Pastor of Sarang Jeil Church/YouTube channel 'Jeon Kwang-hoon TV': "The people's right to resist exists above the constitution. Since the people's right to resist has now begun, we can bring President Yoon Suk Yeol out of the detention center."]



People Power Party lawmaker Yoon Sang-hyun also sent a text message to the protesters who were taken away over the court wall, saying they would "soon be released."



Amid a polarized political reality, voices of concern are continuing regarding the side effects caused by extreme remarks.



[Jeong Seong-eun/Professor of Public Policy at Kookmin University: "(They believe) that they cannot live in a normal society without subverting the system, and this kind of biased thinking has become very strong..."]



Additionally, there are criticisms that with the increase in YouTube subscribers, there are certain behaviors of producing content with economic benefits in mind.



KBS News, Jin Sun-min.



