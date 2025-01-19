Foreign media reports on crisis

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Global media outlets have reported extensively on President Yoon's detention.



In particular, they analyzed that the political crisis in South Korea is deepening by comparing the violent incidents involving Yoon's supporters to the Capitol riot that occurred in the United States four years ago.



Paris correspondent Ahn Da-young reports.



[Report]



Regarding the detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol, Reuters reported that the period of his detention for investigation has been extended, while the AP forecasted that the detention could last for several months or more.



Japan's NHK reported the news as the first item in their morning news, and Chinese state media also reported as breaking news that it is the first time a sitting president in South Korea is under investigation in detention.



The American daily New York Times assessed that President Yoon's dramatic fall from a prestigious position is symbolically significant.



Foreign media particularly detailed the violence caused by supporters storming the courthouse, comparing them to the 2021 Capitol riot in the United States.



[CNN: "Hundreds of supporters stormed the court in the middle of the night, smashing windows..."]



The Capitol riot was an incident where supporters of then-President Trump rioted in the Capitol, claiming that the election was fraudulent after his defeat.



The British daily Financial Times also explained that President Yoon's supporters are using the same slogan "Stop the Steal" as Trump supporters.



They diagnosed that the political crisis in South Korea has deepened following the failed declaration of emergency martial law.



The French daily Le Monde pointed out that President Yoon continues to ignore the law by refusing to answer to investigators' summons.



This is Ahn Da-young from KBS News in Paris.



