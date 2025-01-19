News 9

Foreign media reports on crisis

입력 2025.01.19 (23:48)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Global media outlets have reported extensively on President Yoon's detention.

In particular, they analyzed that the political crisis in South Korea is deepening by comparing the violent incidents involving Yoon's supporters to the Capitol riot that occurred in the United States four years ago.

Paris correspondent Ahn Da-young reports.

[Report]

Regarding the detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol, Reuters reported that the period of his detention for investigation has been extended, while the AP forecasted that the detention could last for several months or more.

Japan's NHK reported the news as the first item in their morning news, and Chinese state media also reported as breaking news that it is the first time a sitting president in South Korea is under investigation in detention.

The American daily New York Times assessed that President Yoon's dramatic fall from a prestigious position is symbolically significant.

Foreign media particularly detailed the violence caused by supporters storming the courthouse, comparing them to the 2021 Capitol riot in the United States.

[CNN: "Hundreds of supporters stormed the court in the middle of the night, smashing windows..."]

The Capitol riot was an incident where supporters of then-President Trump rioted in the Capitol, claiming that the election was fraudulent after his defeat.

The British daily Financial Times also explained that President Yoon's supporters are using the same slogan "Stop the Steal" as Trump supporters.

They diagnosed that the political crisis in South Korea has deepened following the failed declaration of emergency martial law.

The French daily Le Monde pointed out that President Yoon continues to ignore the law by refusing to answer to investigators' summons.

This is Ahn Da-young from KBS News in Paris.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Foreign media reports on crisis
    • 입력 2025-01-19 23:48:50
    News 9
[Anchor]

Global media outlets have reported extensively on President Yoon's detention.

In particular, they analyzed that the political crisis in South Korea is deepening by comparing the violent incidents involving Yoon's supporters to the Capitol riot that occurred in the United States four years ago.

Paris correspondent Ahn Da-young reports.

[Report]

Regarding the detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol, Reuters reported that the period of his detention for investigation has been extended, while the AP forecasted that the detention could last for several months or more.

Japan's NHK reported the news as the first item in their morning news, and Chinese state media also reported as breaking news that it is the first time a sitting president in South Korea is under investigation in detention.

The American daily New York Times assessed that President Yoon's dramatic fall from a prestigious position is symbolically significant.

Foreign media particularly detailed the violence caused by supporters storming the courthouse, comparing them to the 2021 Capitol riot in the United States.

[CNN: "Hundreds of supporters stormed the court in the middle of the night, smashing windows..."]

The Capitol riot was an incident where supporters of then-President Trump rioted in the Capitol, claiming that the election was fraudulent after his defeat.

The British daily Financial Times also explained that President Yoon's supporters are using the same slogan "Stop the Steal" as Trump supporters.

They diagnosed that the political crisis in South Korea has deepened following the failed declaration of emergency martial law.

The French daily Le Monde pointed out that President Yoon continues to ignore the law by refusing to answer to investigators' summons.

This is Ahn Da-young from KBS News in Paris.
안다영
안다영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

초유의 현직 대통령 첫 구속…비상계엄 사태 47일만

초유의 현직 대통령 첫 구속…비상계엄 사태 47일만
윤 측 “법치 죽고, 법 양심 <br>사라져”…구속적부심 청구하나

윤 측 “법치 죽고, 법 양심 사라져”…구속적부심 청구하나
여 “이재명도 예외 없어야”…<br>야 “구속은 당연한 결과”

여 “이재명도 예외 없어야”…야 “구속은 당연한 결과”
검경 “가담자 구속수사”…<br>“관련 있으면 유튜버도 수사”

검경 “가담자 구속수사”…“관련 있으면 유튜버도 수사”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.