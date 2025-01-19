D-1 Trump's second term

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President-elect Trump, who will become the 47th President of the United States, has arrived in Washington for the inauguration ceremony.



He celebrated his inauguration while watching a grand fireworks display.



Let's connect to Washington.



Reporter Kim Kyung-soo, the events to commemorate the inauguration have already begun, right?



[Report]



Yes, the atmosphere in the Washington area is festive as they welcome the new president.



President-elect Trump will take the oath of office tomorrow, Monday, at noon local time and officially become the 47th President of the United States.



He has been staying in Florida, where his home is, but arrived in Washington last night on an Air Force plane.



He held a grand inauguration celebration.



At an event held at his own golf club near Washington, President-elect Trump celebrated his return after four years while watching fireworks with family, supporters, and friends.



Today, he will visit Arlington National Cemetery to lay a wreath, and in the afternoon, he will attend a victory rally at an indoor stadium with a capacity of 20,000.



Many crowds are visiting Washington, including supporters wanting to attend the victory rally and tourists hoping to see the inauguration up close.



There are also those opposing President-elect Trump's policies gathering in Washington.



According to the organizers, about 50,000 people held a rally near the White House demanding abortion rights and immigrant rights.



President-elect Trump is expected to declare a massive deportation of illegal immigrants through his inaugural address, where he will outline his policy direction.



The inauguration ceremony was initially prepared for an outdoor stage in front of the Capitol but was moved indoors due to the cold weather.



Reporter Yang Min-hyo will tell us what to watch for on the first day of President Trump, including the inauguration ceremony.



[Report]



The first schedule on inauguration day will begin at St. John's Church, right behind the White House.



After the service, President Trump will have tea with outgoing President Biden at the White House and then move to the inauguration venue at the Capitol.



Traffic will be completely restricted around the Capitol and surrounding areas, and security fences will be installed.



Under drone surveillance, snipers will be positioned in various locations, with 25,000 police officers and over 7,000 National Guard members deployed, marking the highest level of security ever.



Instead of the sea of American flags and banners that filled the inauguration grounds four years ago due to the impact of COVID-19 and the Capitol riot, the ceremony that had 250,000 invited guests has moved indoors to the second floor Rotunda Hall of the Capitol building due to an Arctic cold wave.



Since it is a relatively small indoor circular hall, the number of VIPs, including former and current presidents, First Lady Melania, and an exceptional list of foreign leaders and big tech CEOs, will be significantly reduced from the originally planned 1,400.



At noon, he will take the oath of office in front of the Chief Justice of the United States and deliver an official speech, which is expected to focus on "America First," just like eight years ago.



[Trump/President-elect/2017 inauguration: "Together, we will make America great again! Thank you. God bless you and God bless America!"]



He will hold the first military review and, instead of a parade from the Capitol to the White House, he will meet with the general invited guests watching the inauguration live from the indoor stadium.



Upon arriving at the White House, he will sign his first executive order, marking the start of his duties as president and announcing the beginning of the Trump 2.0 era.



This is KBS News, Yang Min-hyo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!