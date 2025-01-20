News 9

KBL All-Star Game in Busan

[Anchor]

At the All-Star Game, a festival of stars in professional basketball, not only the players but also the coaches and staff shone brightly.

Coaches Jeon Hee-cheol and Jo Dong-hyun transformed into referees, while coach Shin Myung-ho, the protagonist of "Leave Him Alone," stepped in as a player.

Reporter Lee Mu-hyung visited the scene.

[Report]

Two hours before the game, the area in front of the ticket booth is packed with fans.

Fans are excited to see the All-Star Game, which only happens once a season.

[Park Kyung-min & Kim Ye-rim/Basketball Fans: "They say the All-Star Game is a festival of stars, and seeing the players together makes me feel really excited and thrilled."]

[Cheon Jae-hyeon/Basketball Fan: "(Who will be today's MVP?) Heo Hoon!"]

[Cheon Jae-yoon/Basketball Fan: "Oh, it's Heo Ung~"]

At Sajik Gymnasium in Busan, where the All-Star Game was held for the first time in eight years, over 9,000 fans gathered, showcasing the heated basketball atmosphere.

The players, who entered high-fiving fans, showcased their skills with a carefully prepared dance.

The two head coaches, Jeon Hee-cheol and Jo Dong-hyun, surprised everyone by transforming into referees, bringing laughter to the event.

[Jeon Hee-cheol/Coach: "I will call a technical foul on player Oh Jae-hyun for glaring at the referee."]

Coach Shin Myung-ho took to the court as a player, despite being famous for the well-known phrase in the basketball community.

[Commentary: "Leave him alone! (He should be left alone!)"]

He received cheers from fans with his unblemished shooting skills.

Amidst the dazzling plays from players like Gutang and Kim Sun-hyung's dunks, the 'KBL Dream' team, led by the two-time All-Star Game MVP Warney, defeated the 'Ball Dog' team.

[Warney/SK/All-Star Game MVP: "I love being on this league. So any time I have a fun game with different type of players, it's fun for me."]

In the dunk contest, dubbed the 'flower of the All-Star Game', player Jo Jun-hee, who is from a non-professional background, won with a fantastic dunk he performed with his fan.

[Jo Jun-hee/Samsung/Dunk Contest Winner: "The All-Star events are all created for the fans, right? I think it's fortunate that the fans responded and I won."]

After the festival, professional basketball will continue its second half schedule starting from the 22nd.

This is KBS News Lee Mu-hyung.

