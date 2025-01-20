KBL All-Star Game in Busan

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



At the All-Star Game, a festival of stars in professional basketball, not only the players but also the coaches and staff shone brightly.



Coaches Jeon Hee-cheol and Jo Dong-hyun transformed into referees, while coach Shin Myung-ho, the protagonist of "Leave Him Alone," stepped in as a player.



Reporter Lee Mu-hyung visited the scene.



[Report]



Two hours before the game, the area in front of the ticket booth is packed with fans.



Fans are excited to see the All-Star Game, which only happens once a season.



[Park Kyung-min & Kim Ye-rim/Basketball Fans: "They say the All-Star Game is a festival of stars, and seeing the players together makes me feel really excited and thrilled."]



[Cheon Jae-hyeon/Basketball Fan: "(Who will be today's MVP?) Heo Hoon!"]



[Cheon Jae-yoon/Basketball Fan: "Oh, it's Heo Ung~"]



At Sajik Gymnasium in Busan, where the All-Star Game was held for the first time in eight years, over 9,000 fans gathered, showcasing the heated basketball atmosphere.



The players, who entered high-fiving fans, showcased their skills with a carefully prepared dance.



The two head coaches, Jeon Hee-cheol and Jo Dong-hyun, surprised everyone by transforming into referees, bringing laughter to the event.



[Jeon Hee-cheol/Coach: "I will call a technical foul on player Oh Jae-hyun for glaring at the referee."]



Coach Shin Myung-ho took to the court as a player, despite being famous for the well-known phrase in the basketball community.



[Commentary: "Leave him alone! (He should be left alone!)"]



He received cheers from fans with his unblemished shooting skills.



Amidst the dazzling plays from players like Gutang and Kim Sun-hyung's dunks, the 'KBL Dream' team, led by the two-time All-Star Game MVP Warney, defeated the 'Ball Dog' team.



[Warney/SK/All-Star Game MVP: "I love being on this league. So any time I have a fun game with different type of players, it's fun for me."]



In the dunk contest, dubbed the 'flower of the All-Star Game', player Jo Jun-hee, who is from a non-professional background, won with a fantastic dunk he performed with his fan.



[Jo Jun-hee/Samsung/Dunk Contest Winner: "The All-Star events are all created for the fans, right? I think it's fortunate that the fans responded and I won."]



After the festival, professional basketball will continue its second half schedule starting from the 22nd.



This is KBS News Lee Mu-hyung.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!