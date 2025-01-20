KBL All-Star Game in Busan
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
At the All-Star Game, a festival of stars in professional basketball, not only the players but also the coaches and staff shone brightly.
Coaches Jeon Hee-cheol and Jo Dong-hyun transformed into referees, while coach Shin Myung-ho, the protagonist of "Leave Him Alone," stepped in as a player.
Reporter Lee Mu-hyung visited the scene.
[Report]
Two hours before the game, the area in front of the ticket booth is packed with fans.
Fans are excited to see the All-Star Game, which only happens once a season.
[Park Kyung-min & Kim Ye-rim/Basketball Fans: "They say the All-Star Game is a festival of stars, and seeing the players together makes me feel really excited and thrilled."]
[Cheon Jae-hyeon/Basketball Fan: "(Who will be today's MVP?) Heo Hoon!"]
[Cheon Jae-yoon/Basketball Fan: "Oh, it's Heo Ung~"]
At Sajik Gymnasium in Busan, where the All-Star Game was held for the first time in eight years, over 9,000 fans gathered, showcasing the heated basketball atmosphere.
The players, who entered high-fiving fans, showcased their skills with a carefully prepared dance.
The two head coaches, Jeon Hee-cheol and Jo Dong-hyun, surprised everyone by transforming into referees, bringing laughter to the event.
[Jeon Hee-cheol/Coach: "I will call a technical foul on player Oh Jae-hyun for glaring at the referee."]
Coach Shin Myung-ho took to the court as a player, despite being famous for the well-known phrase in the basketball community.
[Commentary: "Leave him alone! (He should be left alone!)"]
He received cheers from fans with his unblemished shooting skills.
Amidst the dazzling plays from players like Gutang and Kim Sun-hyung's dunks, the 'KBL Dream' team, led by the two-time All-Star Game MVP Warney, defeated the 'Ball Dog' team.
[Warney/SK/All-Star Game MVP: "I love being on this league. So any time I have a fun game with different type of players, it's fun for me."]
In the dunk contest, dubbed the 'flower of the All-Star Game', player Jo Jun-hee, who is from a non-professional background, won with a fantastic dunk he performed with his fan.
[Jo Jun-hee/Samsung/Dunk Contest Winner: "The All-Star events are all created for the fans, right? I think it's fortunate that the fans responded and I won."]
After the festival, professional basketball will continue its second half schedule starting from the 22nd.
This is KBS News Lee Mu-hyung.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- KBL All-Star Game in Busan
-
- 입력 2025-01-20 00:21:27
At the All-Star Game, a festival of stars in professional basketball, not only the players but also the coaches and staff shone brightly.
Coaches Jeon Hee-cheol and Jo Dong-hyun transformed into referees, while coach Shin Myung-ho, the protagonist of "Leave Him Alone," stepped in as a player.
Reporter Lee Mu-hyung visited the scene.
[Report]
Two hours before the game, the area in front of the ticket booth is packed with fans.
Fans are excited to see the All-Star Game, which only happens once a season.
[Park Kyung-min & Kim Ye-rim/Basketball Fans: "They say the All-Star Game is a festival of stars, and seeing the players together makes me feel really excited and thrilled."]
[Cheon Jae-hyeon/Basketball Fan: "(Who will be today's MVP?) Heo Hoon!"]
[Cheon Jae-yoon/Basketball Fan: "Oh, it's Heo Ung~"]
At Sajik Gymnasium in Busan, where the All-Star Game was held for the first time in eight years, over 9,000 fans gathered, showcasing the heated basketball atmosphere.
The players, who entered high-fiving fans, showcased their skills with a carefully prepared dance.
The two head coaches, Jeon Hee-cheol and Jo Dong-hyun, surprised everyone by transforming into referees, bringing laughter to the event.
[Jeon Hee-cheol/Coach: "I will call a technical foul on player Oh Jae-hyun for glaring at the referee."]
Coach Shin Myung-ho took to the court as a player, despite being famous for the well-known phrase in the basketball community.
[Commentary: "Leave him alone! (He should be left alone!)"]
He received cheers from fans with his unblemished shooting skills.
Amidst the dazzling plays from players like Gutang and Kim Sun-hyung's dunks, the 'KBL Dream' team, led by the two-time All-Star Game MVP Warney, defeated the 'Ball Dog' team.
[Warney/SK/All-Star Game MVP: "I love being on this league. So any time I have a fun game with different type of players, it's fun for me."]
In the dunk contest, dubbed the 'flower of the All-Star Game', player Jo Jun-hee, who is from a non-professional background, won with a fantastic dunk he performed with his fan.
[Jo Jun-hee/Samsung/Dunk Contest Winner: "The All-Star events are all created for the fans, right? I think it's fortunate that the fans responded and I won."]
After the festival, professional basketball will continue its second half schedule starting from the 22nd.
This is KBS News Lee Mu-hyung.
-
-
이무형 기자 nobrother@kbs.co.kr이무형 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.