An Se-young wins India Open
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
Badminton player An Se-young has reached the top at the India Open, winning for the second consecutive week.
An Se-young has shown invincible performance, not dropping a single set in ten matches this new year.
Reporter Jeong Hyun-sook reports.
[Report]
World No. 1 An Se-young was not challenged by world No. 12 Chochuwong.
An Se-young quickly widened the score gap from the beginning by successfully executing sharp diagonal attacks.
She overwhelmed Chochuwong with dazzling techniques that quickly changed direction.
This scene, where she induced her opponent's mistakes with her characteristic tenacious defense, was particularly impressive.
Although Chochuwong persistently targeted An Se-young's left side and sent the shuttlecock seven times, An Se-young showcased fantastic defense and managed to score.
The commentary resumes: "She attacks again."
"Unbelievable defense."
In the end, An Se-young roared in victory after just 40 minutes.
Despite the challenging situation of competing without the national team coach and only with her club coach, she achieved a perfect performance, not giving up a single set, following her victory at the Malaysia Open last week.
After her resolute remarks about the Paris Olympics, An Se-young faced significant mental struggles last year, but has started 2025 brilliantly with two consecutive victories.
This is KBS News, Jeong Hyun-sook.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- An Se-young wins India Open
-
- 입력 2025-01-20 00:21:28
- 수정2025-01-20 00:21:54
Badminton player An Se-young has reached the top at the India Open, winning for the second consecutive week.
An Se-young has shown invincible performance, not dropping a single set in ten matches this new year.
Reporter Jeong Hyun-sook reports.
[Report]
World No. 1 An Se-young was not challenged by world No. 12 Chochuwong.
An Se-young quickly widened the score gap from the beginning by successfully executing sharp diagonal attacks.
She overwhelmed Chochuwong with dazzling techniques that quickly changed direction.
This scene, where she induced her opponent's mistakes with her characteristic tenacious defense, was particularly impressive.
Although Chochuwong persistently targeted An Se-young's left side and sent the shuttlecock seven times, An Se-young showcased fantastic defense and managed to score.
The commentary resumes: "She attacks again."
"Unbelievable defense."
In the end, An Se-young roared in victory after just 40 minutes.
Despite the challenging situation of competing without the national team coach and only with her club coach, she achieved a perfect performance, not giving up a single set, following her victory at the Malaysia Open last week.
After her resolute remarks about the Paris Olympics, An Se-young faced significant mental struggles last year, but has started 2025 brilliantly with two consecutive victories.
This is KBS News, Jeong Hyun-sook.
-
-
정현숙 기자 hyensui@kbs.co.kr정현숙 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.