An Se-young wins India Open

[Anchor]



Badminton player An Se-young has reached the top at the India Open, winning for the second consecutive week.



An Se-young has shown invincible performance, not dropping a single set in ten matches this new year.



Reporter Jeong Hyun-sook reports.



[Report]



World No. 1 An Se-young was not challenged by world No. 12 Chochuwong.



An Se-young quickly widened the score gap from the beginning by successfully executing sharp diagonal attacks.



She overwhelmed Chochuwong with dazzling techniques that quickly changed direction.



This scene, where she induced her opponent's mistakes with her characteristic tenacious defense, was particularly impressive.



Although Chochuwong persistently targeted An Se-young's left side and sent the shuttlecock seven times, An Se-young showcased fantastic defense and managed to score.



The commentary resumes: "She attacks again."



"Unbelievable defense."



In the end, An Se-young roared in victory after just 40 minutes.



Despite the challenging situation of competing without the national team coach and only with her club coach, she achieved a perfect performance, not giving up a single set, following her victory at the Malaysia Open last week.



After her resolute remarks about the Paris Olympics, An Se-young faced significant mental struggles last year, but has started 2025 brilliantly with two consecutive victories.



This is KBS News, Jeong Hyun-sook.



