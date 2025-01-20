Choi Ga-on wins World Cup bronze

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Snowboarding prodigy Choi Ga-on won a bronze medal at the Swiss World Cup halfpipe in her comeback competition after injury.



This is a report by Lee Seong-hoon.



[Report]



Choi Ga-on returned after a year due to a back injury last January.



In her comeback competition, Choi Ga-on showcased her unchanged world-class skills.



She proved her genius by stably performing high-difficulty moves.



Choi Ga-on scored a high score of 93.25 points in the first round, placing her second after Chloe Kim.



[Commentary: "What is phenomenal is watching that this is the first time I've seen Ga-on back in competition. (She's grown up, still only 16 years of age.)"]



Riding on this momentum, she aimed for victory in the second round.



However, she slipped during the landing and was pushed down to third place.



Chloe Kim, who watched Choi Ga-on's performance, also expressed her disappointment.



The victory went to Chloe Kim, the top snowboarder of Korean descent, while Choi Ga-on decorated her comeback after a year with a bronze medal, brightening the season outlook.



[Commentary: "She has a very very bright future ahead of her. She's going to be pushing Chloe Kim the whole way. 16 years of age..."]



In 2023, at the young age of 14, Choi Ga-on won her first World Cup title.



Overcoming the pain of injury, the rise of the snowboarding prodigy toward the top has begun.



This is KBS News, Lee Seong-hoon.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!