Messi's first goal of 2025

Soccer genius Lionel Messi scored his first goal of the new year with a rare header.



In Inter Miami's first match of the year, Messi stepped up as the problem solver in the 34th minute of the first half, when they were trailing 1-0 against Club America.



Suarez delivered a cross aimed directly at the goal.



Messi jumped high and easily shook the net.



The ball started from Messi's toes, went to Jordi Alba on the left, then to Suarez on the right, and came back to Messi, leading to the goal.



Celebrating with his close friend Suarez, Messi clenched his fist and celebrated his first goal of the new year.



Inter Miami conceded another goal later, but they managed to equalize dramatically in stoppage time of the second half and won after a penalty shootout.



