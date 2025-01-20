Messi's first goal of 2025
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
In Inter Miami's first match of the year, Messi stepped up as the problem solver in the 34th minute of the first half, when they were trailing 1-0 against Club America.
Suarez delivered a cross aimed directly at the goal.
Messi jumped high and easily shook the net.
Shall we take another look?
The ball started from Messi's toes, went to Jordi Alba on the left, then to Suarez on the right, and came back to Messi, leading to the goal.
Celebrating with his close friend Suarez, Messi clenched his fist and celebrated his first goal of the new year.
Inter Miami conceded another goal later, but they managed to equalize dramatically in stoppage time of the second half and won after a penalty shootout.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Messi's first goal of 2025
-
- 입력 2025-01-20 00:23:50
- 수정2025-01-20 00:24:10
In Inter Miami's first match of the year, Messi stepped up as the problem solver in the 34th minute of the first half, when they were trailing 1-0 against Club America.
Suarez delivered a cross aimed directly at the goal.
Messi jumped high and easily shook the net.
Shall we take another look?
The ball started from Messi's toes, went to Jordi Alba on the left, then to Suarez on the right, and came back to Messi, leading to the goal.
Celebrating with his close friend Suarez, Messi clenched his fist and celebrated his first goal of the new year.
Inter Miami conceded another goal later, but they managed to equalize dramatically in stoppage time of the second half and won after a penalty shootout.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.