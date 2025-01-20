[News Today] DETAINED YOON REJECTS QUESTIONING
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
President Yoon was detained on Sunday. This comes in 47 days after emergency martial law was declared. President Yoon Suk Yeol remains uncooperative with the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, even after his detention warrant was issued.
[REPORT]
The first-ever formal detention of a sitting president in the nation's constitutional history.
The Seoul Western District Court issued the detention warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol, citing concerns about a possible destruction of evidence by him.
In a warrant review hearing, the court did not accept his legal team's argument that the December 3 emergency martial law decree had been legitimate and Yoon posed no risk of flight and evidence destruction.
As the detention warrant was issued, Yoon's defense counsel strongly protested, saying that legalism perished and legal conscience disappeared.
The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials made a brief comment, saying that it will conduct an investigation in accordance with law and principles.
Yoon will be detained for as long as 20 days for questioning. But he again rejected the CIO's summons on Sunday afternoon, saying that he has nothing more to say to the agency.
The president has rejected all the CIO's requests to attend questioning since he was questioned last week shortly after his arrest.
The CIO rescheduled the questioning to 10 a.m. Monday. But Yoon again refused to turn up.
With the detention warrant issued, Yoon is treated as a suspect and a pre-trial inmate.
As such, he was given an inmate number and underwent a physical check-up with his mugshot taken in accordance with the formal procedures.
Yoon was also moved to a prison from the waiting room for detained suspects.
But he is known to be given a solitary cell measuring some 9.9 square meters, considering his status as incumbent president.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] DETAINED YOON REJECTS QUESTIONING
-
- 입력 2025-01-20 15:53:37
- 수정2025-01-20 16:00:20
[LEAD]
President Yoon was detained on Sunday. This comes in 47 days after emergency martial law was declared. President Yoon Suk Yeol remains uncooperative with the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, even after his detention warrant was issued.
[REPORT]
The first-ever formal detention of a sitting president in the nation's constitutional history.
The Seoul Western District Court issued the detention warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol, citing concerns about a possible destruction of evidence by him.
In a warrant review hearing, the court did not accept his legal team's argument that the December 3 emergency martial law decree had been legitimate and Yoon posed no risk of flight and evidence destruction.
As the detention warrant was issued, Yoon's defense counsel strongly protested, saying that legalism perished and legal conscience disappeared.
The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials made a brief comment, saying that it will conduct an investigation in accordance with law and principles.
Yoon will be detained for as long as 20 days for questioning. But he again rejected the CIO's summons on Sunday afternoon, saying that he has nothing more to say to the agency.
The president has rejected all the CIO's requests to attend questioning since he was questioned last week shortly after his arrest.
The CIO rescheduled the questioning to 10 a.m. Monday. But Yoon again refused to turn up.
With the detention warrant issued, Yoon is treated as a suspect and a pre-trial inmate.
As such, he was given an inmate number and underwent a physical check-up with his mugshot taken in accordance with the formal procedures.
Yoon was also moved to a prison from the waiting room for detained suspects.
But he is known to be given a solitary cell measuring some 9.9 square meters, considering his status as incumbent president.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.