[News Today] YOON'S DETENTION TO LAST 20 DAYS

[LEAD]

The focus now shifts to the investigation. President Yoon can be detained for a maximum of 20 days. with the decision on his indictment due by early next month. Next up, we explore what lies ahead for this investigation.



[REPORT]

Under the current detention warrant, President Yoon can be kept in custody for up to 20 days.



The starting date is Jan. 15, when his arrest warrant was enforced, while the period of the review of the legality of his arrest is excluded.



So his detention is to end on Feb. 7. Before then, the investigative authorities must decide whether to indict him.



As the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials has no authority to investigate insurrection charges, prosecutors will likely acquire the case around Jan. 24 to decide on the indictment.



The CIO is expected to continue trying to interrogate Yoon further as long as it is handling the case.



Moon Chul-ki / KBS lawyer

They may bring him to the CIO or investigate him at the detention center, which could raise issues of preferential treatment.



The prosecutors who will acquire the case are already preparing to investigate the president in person, although it's unclear yet if he will agree to answer their questions.



But the prosecutors are confident they can prove the charges against Yoon as they have collected diverse evidence while investigating former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun and others in detention.



If Yoon is transferred for trial in detention, it will be extended by up to six months during the first trial.



After obtaining the detention warrant for Yoon to prevent him from destroying evidence, the CIO banned him from seeing anyone expect for his lawyers.