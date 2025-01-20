News Today

[News Today] YOON’S SUPPORTERS STORM COURT

입력 2025.01.20 (15:55) 수정 2025.01.20 (16:00)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Shortly after the detention warrant for President Yoon was issued, chaos erupted at the Seoul Western District Court. His supporters vandalized the court's exterior and stormed inside, searching for the judge. This unprecedented violence lasted about three hours.

[REPORT]
At 3 a.m. Sunday, news broke that a detention warrant had been issued for President Yoon.

His agitated supporters rushed to the front gate of the Seoul Western District Court.

As police troops tried to stop them, they flocked to the back gate, and in less than ten minutes crossed over the fence.

○○○(Judge who issued warrant), Come out!

Police /
We ask you once again to refrain from dangerous acts like tossing objects.

Yoon's supporters took away police gear to wield it and assault police.The venue turned into a scene of chaos.

The angry protesters tossed fire extinguishers and severely vandalized the walls and windows of the courthouse.

Moments later, some of them entered the court building.

They damaged items inside the courthouse and trespassed it trying to find the judge who had issued a warrant for Yoon.

The rioters were finally dispersed after a large number of police troops was mobilized.

More than 80 of the protesters were taken into custody at the scene.

Mob violence committed in a court, which is the bastion of the rule of law, was finally contained about three hours later at around 6 a.m.

Some 40 police officers were injured. Seven are in serious condition.

After daybreak, cleanup efforts began, but the traces of the unprecedented violence were all over the place.

Yoon's supporters gathered in front of the court again on Sunday afternoon before marching to the Constitutional Court...where they clashed with police again. One man crossed over the court fence and was caught red-handed.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] YOON’S SUPPORTERS STORM COURT
    • 입력 2025-01-20 15:55:33
    • 수정2025-01-20 16:00:38
    News Today

[LEAD]
Shortly after the detention warrant for President Yoon was issued, chaos erupted at the Seoul Western District Court. His supporters vandalized the court's exterior and stormed inside, searching for the judge. This unprecedented violence lasted about three hours.

[REPORT]
At 3 a.m. Sunday, news broke that a detention warrant had been issued for President Yoon.

His agitated supporters rushed to the front gate of the Seoul Western District Court.

As police troops tried to stop them, they flocked to the back gate, and in less than ten minutes crossed over the fence.

○○○(Judge who issued warrant), Come out!

Police /
We ask you once again to refrain from dangerous acts like tossing objects.

Yoon's supporters took away police gear to wield it and assault police.The venue turned into a scene of chaos.

The angry protesters tossed fire extinguishers and severely vandalized the walls and windows of the courthouse.

Moments later, some of them entered the court building.

They damaged items inside the courthouse and trespassed it trying to find the judge who had issued a warrant for Yoon.

The rioters were finally dispersed after a large number of police troops was mobilized.

More than 80 of the protesters were taken into custody at the scene.

Mob violence committed in a court, which is the bastion of the rule of law, was finally contained about three hours later at around 6 a.m.

Some 40 police officers were injured. Seven are in serious condition.

After daybreak, cleanup efforts began, but the traces of the unprecedented violence were all over the place.

Yoon's supporters gathered in front of the court again on Sunday afternoon before marching to the Constitutional Court...where they clashed with police again. One man crossed over the court fence and was caught red-handed.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 공수처 관용차 서울구치소 진입…경호처 차량 여러 대 공수처 도착

[속보] 공수처 관용차 서울구치소 진입…경호처 차량 여러 대 공수처 도착
경찰, ‘서부지법 사태’ 90명 <br>체포…삼청동 안가 압수수색

경찰, ‘서부지법 사태’ 90명 체포…삼청동 안가 압수수색
헌재, 이진숙 방통위원장 탄핵심판 23일 선고

헌재, 이진숙 방통위원장 탄핵심판 23일 선고
“왜 내란인가 보고 판단하세요” 영상 튼 법사위원장

“왜 내란인가 보고 판단하세요” 영상 튼 법사위원장
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.