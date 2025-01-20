[News Today] YOON’S SUPPORTERS STORM COURT

Shortly after the detention warrant for President Yoon was issued, chaos erupted at the Seoul Western District Court. His supporters vandalized the court's exterior and stormed inside, searching for the judge. This unprecedented violence lasted about three hours.



At 3 a.m. Sunday, news broke that a detention warrant had been issued for President Yoon.



His agitated supporters rushed to the front gate of the Seoul Western District Court.



As police troops tried to stop them, they flocked to the back gate, and in less than ten minutes crossed over the fence.



○○○(Judge who issued warrant), Come out!



We ask you once again to refrain from dangerous acts like tossing objects.



Yoon's supporters took away police gear to wield it and assault police.The venue turned into a scene of chaos.



The angry protesters tossed fire extinguishers and severely vandalized the walls and windows of the courthouse.



Moments later, some of them entered the court building.



They damaged items inside the courthouse and trespassed it trying to find the judge who had issued a warrant for Yoon.



The rioters were finally dispersed after a large number of police troops was mobilized.



More than 80 of the protesters were taken into custody at the scene.



Mob violence committed in a court, which is the bastion of the rule of law, was finally contained about three hours later at around 6 a.m.



Some 40 police officers were injured. Seven are in serious condition.



After daybreak, cleanup efforts began, but the traces of the unprecedented violence were all over the place.



Yoon's supporters gathered in front of the court again on Sunday afternoon before marching to the Constitutional Court...where they clashed with police again. One man crossed over the court fence and was caught red-handed.