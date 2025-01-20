News Today

[News Today] STERN INVESTIGATION ON COURT ATTACK

입력 2025.01.20 (15:56) 수정 2025.01.20 (16:00)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Regarding the violent outbreak, law enforcement vowed strict action, adhering to detention-based investigations. Police also assert that conservative YouTubers linked to the incident will face thorough investigations.

[REPORT]
An unprecedented illegal violent intrusion into a court building.

The judiciary is left in a state of profound shock.

Chun Dae-yup / Head, Nat'l Court Administration
The damage is 10 times or 20 times more serious than it was seen on TV. This is a blatant breach of the rule of law.

The prosecution and police defined the storming of the Seoul Western District Court as an illegal violent act.

Saying that it is a greatly grave crime that denies the nation's legalism and judicial system, the prosecution has decided to form an investigation team of nine prosecutors at the Seoul Western District Prosecutors' Office.

While trying to bring the chaos under control, multiple police officers were injured in a violent clash with protesters.

In response, police pledged to sternly deal with the case after visiting the court and checking the damage.

Before the incident occurred, some conservative YouTubers openly made remarks encouraging extreme actions.

Kwon Yu / YouTube channel ‘Lawyers fighting freedom’ (Jan. 18)
Because the immoral judiciary and investigation agencies are already violating the law, the people exercised the right to resist.

Police say they will thoroughly investigate conservative YouTubers if they are found to have been involved in the mob violence.

Lee Ho-young / Acting police commissioner general
We will collect enough evidence and preserve the site. We will also fully look into who was behind it.

Both the prosecution and police have decided to arrest those who stormed the court building.

Meanwhile, police launched an investigation into online messages threatening the judge who issued a detention warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol. The judge is now under police protection.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] STERN INVESTIGATION ON COURT ATTACK
    • 입력 2025-01-20 15:56:16
    • 수정2025-01-20 16:00:46
    News Today

[LEAD]
Regarding the violent outbreak, law enforcement vowed strict action, adhering to detention-based investigations. Police also assert that conservative YouTubers linked to the incident will face thorough investigations.

[REPORT]
An unprecedented illegal violent intrusion into a court building.

The judiciary is left in a state of profound shock.

Chun Dae-yup / Head, Nat'l Court Administration
The damage is 10 times or 20 times more serious than it was seen on TV. This is a blatant breach of the rule of law.

The prosecution and police defined the storming of the Seoul Western District Court as an illegal violent act.

Saying that it is a greatly grave crime that denies the nation's legalism and judicial system, the prosecution has decided to form an investigation team of nine prosecutors at the Seoul Western District Prosecutors' Office.

While trying to bring the chaos under control, multiple police officers were injured in a violent clash with protesters.

In response, police pledged to sternly deal with the case after visiting the court and checking the damage.

Before the incident occurred, some conservative YouTubers openly made remarks encouraging extreme actions.

Kwon Yu / YouTube channel ‘Lawyers fighting freedom’ (Jan. 18)
Because the immoral judiciary and investigation agencies are already violating the law, the people exercised the right to resist.

Police say they will thoroughly investigate conservative YouTubers if they are found to have been involved in the mob violence.

Lee Ho-young / Acting police commissioner general
We will collect enough evidence and preserve the site. We will also fully look into who was behind it.

Both the prosecution and police have decided to arrest those who stormed the court building.

Meanwhile, police launched an investigation into online messages threatening the judge who issued a detention warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol. The judge is now under police protection.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 공수처 관용차 서울구치소 진입…경호처 차량 여러 대 공수처 도착

[속보] 공수처 관용차 서울구치소 진입…경호처 차량 여러 대 공수처 도착
경찰, ‘서부지법 사태’ 90명 <br>체포…삼청동 안가 압수수색

경찰, ‘서부지법 사태’ 90명 체포…삼청동 안가 압수수색
헌재, 이진숙 방통위원장 탄핵심판 23일 선고

헌재, 이진숙 방통위원장 탄핵심판 23일 선고
“왜 내란인가 보고 판단하세요” 영상 튼 법사위원장

“왜 내란인가 보고 판단하세요” 영상 튼 법사위원장
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.