[News Today] STERN INVESTIGATION ON COURT ATTACK

News Today





[LEAD]

Regarding the violent outbreak, law enforcement vowed strict action, adhering to detention-based investigations. Police also assert that conservative YouTubers linked to the incident will face thorough investigations.



[REPORT]

An unprecedented illegal violent intrusion into a court building.



The judiciary is left in a state of profound shock.



Chun Dae-yup / Head, Nat'l Court Administration

The damage is 10 times or 20 times more serious than it was seen on TV. This is a blatant breach of the rule of law.



The prosecution and police defined the storming of the Seoul Western District Court as an illegal violent act.



Saying that it is a greatly grave crime that denies the nation's legalism and judicial system, the prosecution has decided to form an investigation team of nine prosecutors at the Seoul Western District Prosecutors' Office.



While trying to bring the chaos under control, multiple police officers were injured in a violent clash with protesters.



In response, police pledged to sternly deal with the case after visiting the court and checking the damage.



Before the incident occurred, some conservative YouTubers openly made remarks encouraging extreme actions.



Kwon Yu / YouTube channel ‘Lawyers fighting freedom’ (Jan. 18)

Because the immoral judiciary and investigation agencies are already violating the law, the people exercised the right to resist.



Police say they will thoroughly investigate conservative YouTubers if they are found to have been involved in the mob violence.



Lee Ho-young / Acting police commissioner general

We will collect enough evidence and preserve the site. We will also fully look into who was behind it.



Both the prosecution and police have decided to arrest those who stormed the court building.



Meanwhile, police launched an investigation into online messages threatening the judge who issued a detention warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol. The judge is now under police protection.