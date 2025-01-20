[News Today] MEMORIAL SERVICE FOR CRASH VICTIMS
[LEAD]
This past weekend marked twenty days since the Jeju Air tragedy. A memorial service was held at the crash site. Tearful families called for clarity on the cause and urged measures to prevent future tragedies.
[REPORT]
Families of the Jeju Air crash victims and mourners are gathered at Muan International Airport again.
They shed tears as a Jindo shaman ritual is performed to guide the victims' spirits to the afterlife.
The family members place chrysanthemums at the altar where the names of 179 victims are displayed on the screen.
The representative of the families repeatedly thanked the public officials and people who handled the aftermath of the accident and comforted those left behind.
He also urged the officials to find out the cause of the accident.
Park Han-shin / Rep. of Families of Jeju Air Crash Victims
We want to resolve the victims' sorrow. We hope that the cause of the accident
is identified in a fair and clear way and explained to the people who cared for us and the victims.
Acting President Choi Sang-mok, National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-sik and politicians from both the ruling and opposition camps all promised to find out the truth about the crash and ensure such an accident never occurs again.
Choi Sang-mok/ Acting President
We will do our best to make a safer society where such a tragedy never recurs.
After the ceremony, the victims' families and government officials visited the accident site on the airport runway.
They bid goodbye to the victims with tearful prayers at the site where only the debris from the localizer and concrete chunks remain.
The government plans to continue assisting the victims and their families by officially launching a support team for the victims this week.
