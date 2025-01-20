[News Today] SANTA AT SANCHEONEO ICE FESTIVAL

[LEAD]

Santa Claus has made a very special visit to the Hwacheon Sancheoneo Ice Festival in Gangwon-do Province. Dubbed 'Christmas in January', his presence is adding even more joy to the visitors.



[REPORT]

A crowd of people pack the vast ice field at the Hwacheon Sancheoneo Ice Festival.



They're here to fish for sancheoneo, or mountain trout, with their families and friends.



Visitors squat on the ice...or lie on their stomachs to concentrate on fishing.



Wow! I caught one!



Both grownups and children are having a great time.



Shin Beom-cheol / Chuncheon resident

I'm fishing with my family. I caught 3. I felt invigorated and really good when I caught them.



Visitors are waiting for a surprise visit from Santa Claus and his elf.



Children marvel at the real Santa Claus who flew all the way here from Santa Claus Village in Finland.



They take pictures with Santa.And give him hand-written postcards.



Jang Yu-ri / Anyang resident

I saw Santa only in books. It was amazing to see him in person.



Hwacheon-gun County has been operating the Korean office of Santa Claus' Main Post Office since 2016 when the county government had entered into an agreement with the city of Rovaniemi in Finland.



Santa Claus has been visiting the Sancheoneo Ice Festival since 2018 to celebrate Christmas in January.



Santa Claus / Santa Claus Village in Finland

This is a great opportunity to meet all the lovely children, the big children, especially the small children. The atmosphere is really nice. I enjoyed being here.



More than 500,000 people have visited the festival since it opened on January 11th.



Santa Claus will stay at the festival until its closing on February 2nd to the delight of children.