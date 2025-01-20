News 9

Yoon supporters storm court

[Anchor]

We will revisit the situation during the riot that occurred early yesterday (1.19) based on the report compiled by the court's investigation.

Although the staff blocked the entrance with beverage vending machines and other items, it was of no use, and the rioters specifically targeted the warrant judge's office on the 7th floor.

Reporter Choi Hye-rim has the details.

[Report]

The time the anti-corruption agency received the detention warrant issued by the court was 2:53 AM yesterday.

As soon as the issuance of the warrant became known, attempts by supporters of President Yoon Suk Yeol to invade the court began.

At 3:07 AM, the supporters broke through the police barricade and entered the court premises.

Fourteen minutes later, using shields and plastic chairs taken from the police, they broke the glass windows on the first floor and entered the court.

At that time, about ten court staff members had blocked the entrance with beverage vending machines and other items, but it was insufficient.

As the supporters rushed in, 25 court staff members activated the firewalls and made an emergency escape to the roof of the court.

The protesters managed to reach the 7th floor where the judge's office is located, but the court administration stated that only the warrant judge's office was intentionally damaged among them.

[Chun Dae-yup/Court Administration Chief: "It seems they were aware of the location of the warrant judge's office as it was the only one intentionally damaged and there are traces of forced entry."]

At 3:32 AM, the police were deployed inside the court and began to suppress the supporters.

During this process, some supporters used motorcycles as barricades and resisted by throwing metal pipes and bricks at the police.

It took about an hour and a half to pull all the supporters out of the building.

The sporadic protests by supporters continued until it was fully daylight.

This is KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.

